Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer for Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, and Christopher Lloyd. Nobody emits some series John Wick energy, but that should come as little to no surprise considering this pulse-pounding new action flick was written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad. Additionally, Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller, the same director behind the totally gonzo 2015 movie Hardcore Henry. When you add up all these components, you get a trailer teasing one of the most exciting new movies of 2021.

The latest Nobody trailer skips past all of the exposition that was originally packed into the first (and very foul-mouthed) trailer that premiered back in December 2020. Now, we get right to the good stuff. This Super Bowl spot re-introduces us to Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk), a not-so-average dad who can make a mean lasagna and absolutely demolish any foes through the use of his special set of skills acquired in his previous job. Over the course of the 30-second spot, we get to see Hutch and his dad (Lloyd) team up to murder some bad guys, watch Hutch yell into the night, and do a variety of totally badass stuff that will make you wanna watch Nobody right the heck now.

Nobody is currently scheduled for theatrical release on April 2. Check out the new Super Bowl spot below. For more, see our picks for the best Super Bowl LV commercials.

Here's the official synopsis for Nobody:

Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away.The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (Alexey Serebryakov)—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

