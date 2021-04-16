Plus, how he already has the opening scene of the sequel figured out.

As a longtime fan of Bob Odenkirk, I’m happy to report his new action movie, Nobody, kicks all kinds of ass. Unlike some movies where clever editing is often used to hide the fact that the main actor had to sit most of the action out, Odenkirk trained for two years to do all the fight scenes himself. So when you see him taking bad guys apart during a brutal and bloody bus fight, it really is Odenkirk doing the stunt work.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Nobody is about an overlooked dad and husband named Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) who has lived a quiet life for many years. After a break-in at his home, Hutch’s long-simmering rage awakens as he goes on the hunt for the people who threatened his family. Unfortunately, he also encounters a dangerous Russian adversary (Alexey Serebryakov), which leads to gunfire, violence, and mayhem. Nobody was directed by Ilya Naishuller, written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad, and also stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Ironside, RZA, and Gage Munroe. The film was produced by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick. For more on the film you can read Matt Goldeberg's review.

With Nobody playing in select theaters and arriving On Demand this Friday, I recently spoke to screenwriter Derek Kolstad about making the movie. During the interview, Kolstad talked about how he writes action, the advantage of having Odenkirk doing almost all of his own stunts, his reaction when people call the film Bob Odenkirk’s John Wick, how he already has the opening scene of the sequel figured out, and more.

Check out what Derek Kolstad had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Derek Kolstad:

How does he write the action set pieces in the script?

How they shot the big house action scene in one day.

Only having 34 days to shoot the movie.

How Odenkirk did almost all of his own stunts.

What’s his reaction when people call the film Bob Odenkirk’s John Wick?

How much does he have the bigger world in Nobody figured out?

How much is he thinking about sequel ideas?

How he already has the opening scene of the sequel if they get to make it.

How he’s working with Odenkirk on a TV show and another movie outside of Nobody.

Does he ever ask Odenkirk for spoilers on Better Call Saul?

