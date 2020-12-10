Move over John Wick, because there's a new badass in town. His name is Hutch Mansell, and though the name may not have the same ring to it, he is every bit as deadly as the great Baba Yaga. Hutch is the protagonist in Nobody, a new action-thriller starring Bob Odenkirk that looks all-caps AWESOME based on the red-band trailer below.

The high-octane film hails from Ilya Naishuller, who directed the absolutely insane first-person shooter movie Hardcore Henry. Some people unfairly dismissed that movie as an extended gimmick, but I thought the story worked in addition to the non-stop action.

In Nobody, no one expects much from Hutch, a suburban dad whose family is disappointed in him when he fails to defend them after their home is broken into by two thieves. Though Hutch is constantly overlooked and underestimated, the aftermath of the incident strikes a match to his long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (Aleksey Serebryakov) and ensure that no one will ever see him as a nobody ever again.

Connie Nielsen co-stars as Hutch's wife, while Odenkirk's fellow Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd plays his father and RZA plays his brother, whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance.

I mentioned John Wick earlier not just because it's an easy comparison to make, but because John Wick creator Derek Kolstad actually wrote the script for Nobody, and original John Wick co-director David Leitch produced the film along with Kelly McCormick via their 87North banner. Braden Aftergood also produced for Eighty Two Films, while Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero produced on behalf of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Kolstad executive produced Nobody alongside Marc S. Fischer, Annie Marter and Tobey Maguire.

If John Wick hadn't already established a rich mythology, I'd suggest a crossover between that franchise and this one (which I hope sparks a franchise), but let's not get ahead of ourselves. I don't want to create unfair expectations for this movie, though I suspect Naishuller would encourage the hype, as his muscular filmmaking doesn't lack for confidence.

Universal will release Nobody on Feb. 26 -- one week later than expected, for the record -- so here's hoping a COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available by then, because this looks like a theatrical experience if there ever was one. But hey, I like my gunfire loud. That's just me. Watch both the red-band trailer below, and click here to see if Odenkirk made Collider's list of the best guest stars to ever grace The Office with their presence.

