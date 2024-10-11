While Erin Foster's Nobody Wants This starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody didn't get much buzz before its release, weeks after its premiere, the romantic-comedy series is scoring high on Rotten Tomatoes and secured a spot in Netflix's Top 10. The show follows Joanne (Bell), a podcaster who openly talks about her (struggling) relationships, and Noah (Brody), a devout rabbi who's going through a breakup. The duo have differing views of love, but once they meet, their chemistry is electric. As they navigate their very mature and heartwarming relationship throughout the season, the major problem they don't want to acknowledge is how a rabbi dating a non-Jewish woman will work.

Despite going into the relationship knowing that it could end badly for them, Joanne and Noah can't deny their feelings for one another. However, Noah's mother, Bina (Tovah Feldshuh), is the bigger naysayer of the relationship. With the help of Noah's sister-in-law, Esther (Jackie Tohn), they try to split the two up. Meanwhile, Joanne's sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe), and Noah's brother/Esther's husband, Sasha (Timothy Simons), work to keep their siblings together. Although Morgan was initially cold to Sasha, she warms up and builds an interesting friendship with him. With these different plot threads, does the Nobody Wants This Season 1 finale neatly wrap things up or leave things open for Season 2?

Do Joanne and Noah Have a Happy Ending in 'Nobody Wants This' Season 1?

At the start of the series, Joanne struggles to make healthy relationship choices, but she evolves throughout Nobody Wants This Season 1 the more time she spends with Noah, even though she does have an ick or could be considered emotionally available. In the first episode, Noah breaks up with Rebecca (Emily Arlook) after realizing he's not willing to commit to her. Some time after meeting Joanne, though, he's ready to lay it all out for this new woman. But he starts to question if their relationship can survive if she doesn't convert to Judaism.

In the Season 1 finale, Joanne tells Noah she'll change her faith. But after talking with Rebecca, Joanne questions if she's really doing it for the right reasons. Does she truly want to be Jewish or is it just to make Noah happy? As for Noah, he's been aiming to be the head rabbi at his synagogue all season. His dedication and work make him deserving of the role, but Joanne not being Jewish has been an obstacle. Rabbi Cohen (Stephen Tobolowsky) tells Noah that he's basically been chosen for the position in the final episode. Seeing Joanne, he confesses his love to her, but she tells him, "But because I love you, I can't convert." She feels the pressure of what it could mean to be the partner of a head rabbi and doesn't want Noah to have to choose between his faith and their relationship. After a tearful separation, Noah chases after Joanne saying he "can't have both" before giving her a passionate kiss.

Are Joanne and Noah Still Together at the End of 'Nobody Wants This'?

Close

In an interview with Tudum, Adam Brody interprets the ending of Nobody Wants This Season 1 as Noah telling Joanne, "I put you first. Everything else will work itself out, but I’m saying that you are my priority." Just like he has been throughout their relationship, Noah is committed to Joanne and doesn't want to lose her. He initially thought it was a dealbreaker if she didn't convert to Judaism, but his love for her outweighs that. Brody also notes that Noah's decision may not be as secure as fans would like to assume: "In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don’t know. It’s an open question."

Going off Brody's interpretation, Noah thinking everything will work out isn't realistic. The series has covered the good and bad aspects of modern dating, especially when religion is involved. As much as Noah loves Joanne, he's not the type to throw away his faith and his goals for her. In the Season 1 finale, Joanne tells Noah that she can't promise to be what he wants, and it wouldn't be fair to him if she inadvertently sabotages his life as a rabbi. If Netflix doesn't cancel another beloved show prematurely, Nobody Wants This Season 2 will be the opportunity to explore how Joanne and Noah will navigate this huge hurdle in their relationship.

Morgan and Sasha's Friendship Is Revealed in the 'Nobody Wants This' Season 1 Finale

Image via Netflix

Nobody Wants This not only succeeds in featuring a blossoming love between two people, but it also shows how a relationship affects the duo's family and friends. This is heavily seen through the dynamic between Morgan and Sasha. Referring to themselves as "the loser siblings" in comparison to Joanne and Noah, they gradually get to know each other more and form a unique friendship. Morgan is initially dismissive towards Sasha, but after having a sex dream about him, she begins to develop romantic feelings for him. Without meaning to do so, Sasha mends the rift between Morgan and Joanne after a big fight. As Morgan and Sasha work together to realize Noah has truly moved on from Rebecca, their friendship grows even stronger.

In Nobody Wants This Episode 10, Morgan suggests to Sasha that their relationship might be something for Esther to worry about, but he plays it off. Throughout the series, Sasha has longed for companionship as he tries to hang out more with Noah or get more involved in his daughter, Miriam's (Shiloh Bearman), life. Morgan is the friend that Sasha has been waiting for, and he doesn't see anything wrong with that. However, he hasn't been open about this friendship with his wife, Esther. Sasha doesn't think Esther will understand it and is scared that she might cut it off. He's exactly right, as Esther makes it her goal to get Morgan and Joanne out of their lives after seeing Morgan and Sasha interact in person and discovering their texts in the Season 1 finale.

The end of Nobody Wants This Season 1 is more of a set-up towards a potential Season 2 than a close-ended conclusion. But what it does tease for future storylines is enough to keep interest high in the next batch of episodes. A second season was officially greenlit, so only time will tell how the story will continue from here.

