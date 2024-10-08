Despite its title, Erin Foster’s semi-autobiographical romantic comedy Nobody Wants This is what Netflix viewers wanted to watch in the week beginning September 30. The Adam Brody and Kristen Bell-led series took down Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and claimed the top spot in the top 10 list that Netflix releases weekly. Between September 30 and October 6, the series racked up 15.9 million views as fans flocked to watch Brody in his hot rabbi era. Meanwhile, the second season of Ryan Murphy's Monster series shifted slightly in its third week on the platform, coming in at number two with 13.1 million views. The series continues to top the charts, even with the release of a documentary series on the same subject that tells Erik and Lyle's story from their point of view.

Love Is Blind Season 7, Heartstopper Season 3, The Amazing Digital Circus, and Unsolved Mysteries Volume 6 debuted on the charts at number three, four, seven, and eight, respectively. Love Is Blind beat Heartstopper by gathering 5.2 million views, while the third season of the latter, which sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, had 4.5 million views. The Amazing Digital Circus and Unsolved Mysteries had 3.4 million and 2.8 million views respectively. Mr McMahon came in at number 6 in its second week with 3.4 million views. The rest of the spots were held by shows that have been on the charts for over one month. In its fifth week on Netflix, The Perfect Couple was at number six with 3.8 million views. Emily in Paris Season 4 gathered 2.6 million views in its eighth week, while Fox's prison drama Prison Break had 2.3 million views in its fifth week on Netflix.

Tim Burton Scores Another Number One

Image via 20th Century Fox

The 2016 dark fantasy film Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children impressed more viewers seven years after a successful box office debut. The Eva Green-led film debuted at number one in the English Films category with 7.1 million views. Jailbreak: Love on the Run, which had 6.5 million views in its second week on the chart, held second place. Sing and its sequel, Sing 2, continued their impressive run with 5.6 and 3.1 million views in their eleventh and thirteenth weeks, respectively.

Rez Ball, It's What's Inside, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves debuted on the chart with 3.9, 3.3, and 3.2 million views at number six, eight, and nine, respectively. Films previously on the charts held the remaining spots for several weeks. The action thriller Rebel Ridge was at number 4 with 5.5 million views for the fifth week, The Garfield Movie came in at number 5 with 4.9 million views in its third week, while Uglies ended up at number seven with 3.4 views for the fourth week.

Nobody Wants This is available to watch on Netflix.

Nobody Wants This Release Date September 6, 2024 Cast Kristen Bell , Adam Brody​ , Jackie Tohn , Michael Hitchcock , Paul Ben-Victor , Sherry Cola , Shiloh Bearman , Stephanie Faracy , Tovah Feldshuh , Emily Arlook Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix IMDb ID tt26933824 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Main Genre Comedy Creator(s) Erin Foster Writers Erin Foster Showrunner Erin Foster , Craig DiGregorio Expand

