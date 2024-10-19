Netflix’s new rom-com Nobody Wants This has taken audiences by storm, making us swoon with lines like, “I can handle you,” and laugh at the hilarious sisterly dynamic between Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Morgan (Justine Lupe). The show has stayed in Netflix’s Top 10 for three weeks since its debut, and its 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating cements it as one of the best shows of the year.

As expected after such a positive reception, Nobody Wants This has been renewed for a second season, which will continue the love story between hot rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and agnostic sex podcaster Joanne. The season finale saw them almost going their separate ways after Joanne realized she couldn't convert to Judaism on a whim, and she didn’t want to force Noah to choose her over his religion and way of life. Just as she is about to make her dramatic exit, Noah chases after her, hinting that he might have already made a decision. However, while the gesture may seem romantic, maybe Joanne was right and their story should've come to an end.

What Do We Learn About Joanne and Noah in 'Nobody Wants This' Season 1?

Noah is a Jewish rabbi who has just gotten out of a long-term relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca (Emily Arlook). Joanne, on the other hand, seems to be a serial dater and co-hosts a podcast with her sister, where they discuss the dating scene and their own experiences. Though they seem like complete opposites, sparks fly when Joanne and Noah meet at a dinner party, and despite their different backgrounds, they give dating a try.

The "Hot for the Preacher" trope, where someone is attracted to a religious authority, is a familiar, though sometimes overlooked one, seen in shows like Angel and, more famously, Fleabag. This type of romance often portrays a mere desire for forbidden fruit, yet Nobody Wants This takes a different approach. While the on-screen chemistry between Brody and Bell gives us some sizzling, electrifying moments, the show is intentional in making their connection feel genuine and mature. Despite the unresolved issues and obstacles in their relationship, they are constantly seen talking things through and resolving their problems, making their bond even more meaningful to the audience, and the development of their evolving romance feel more realistic.

Joanne and Noah Are Both Ambitious In Their Own Way

In Season 1, we quickly learn what Noah and Joanne do for a living and what their aspirations are, adding new layers of depth to their characters. At the same time, these ambitions become the very roadblocks they must navigate. Joanne views her podcast as a tool to empower women and to use her voice as a force for good. Although Morgan may seem less idealistic about the project at times, both work hard toward growing their audience and getting the show acquired by a major company. Meanwhile, Noah has spent his whole life working toward becoming Head Rabbi. He is deeply knowledgeable about the Torah and Jewish traditions, and plays an active role in his congregation.

While these individual pursuits are admirable, they often cause friction in their relationship. Noah's family – particularly his mother – disapproves of Joanne's podcast and the fact that she is not Jewish, leading to immediate rejection and casting doubt on Noah’s suitability as a rabbi in the eyes of his congregation. Things also become more complicated for Joanne once she starts dating Noah. Much of her podcast content previously stemmed from her dating life; now that it's healthy and stable, it is less engaging for her audience, which causes tension with her sister.

Joanne and Noah Have Fundamentally Different Values

One thing Nobody Wants This does that sets it apart from other forbidden romance stories is that the characters are fully aware of their differences, without the illusion that love can bridge every gap. From the start, they recognize that Noah's recent exit from a long-term relationship is already a shaky foundation. Add to that the fact that he is not only Jewish, but also a rabbi, and the situation becomes even more complex. Noah’s genuine happiness with his faith and his path makes it hard for viewers not to root for him in his goal.

Joanne, on the other hand, considers herself agnostic. While she seems to appreciate certain aspects of Judaism, her doubts about converting are completely valid – especially after her conversation with Rebecca in the Season 1 finale, in which she begins to grasp the weight and responsibility that would come with being the partner of a rabbi. While it's heartwarming and entertaining to watch an on-screen couple overcome obstacles to be together, Nobody Wants This has set the perfect stage for Noah and Joanne to lovingly acknowledge that they want different things in life – and that, sometimes, the greatest act of love is to let it go.

