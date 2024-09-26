From Normal People to One Day, the love stories that have become popular streaming hits tend to be emotionally charged depictions of soulmates who have a hard time communicating their feelings and are never in the same headspace about entering a committed relationship. Due to this, Netflix's latest rom-com series, Nobody Wants This, arrives as a refreshing, warm hug. Believe it or not, there is no need for Kleenex in hand when sitting down to watch this strikingly comforting show. Created by Erin Foster and partially based on her own experience, the series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as a mismatched couple, with fundamental differences when it comes to faith. With one being an outgoing, agnostic podcaster and the other being a kind and considerate rabbi, it is hard to believe they would ever cross paths, let alone fall in love. Yet, in a sweet and amusing turn of events, they go from strangers to lovers — and that's when reality kicks in.

What Is 'Nobody Wants This' About?

Joanne (Bell) and her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) are podcast hosts who dissect their messy encounters in the dating scene for their listeners. After always going for men who turn out to be toxic, Joanne's sudden attraction to a newly single rabbi named Noah (Brody) is very uncommon. In fact, she mistakes him for a grumpy, bearded man at the party, because that is what she's always envisioned a rabbi to look like — not the cool, down-to-earth, and surprisingly funny guy she was chatting with over drinks.

Although Joanne promises herself to wait a while before making a move on Noah, especially because he is fresh out of a long-term relationship, she ends up going to a Jewish service in the hopes of getting to talk to him again. One thing leads to the next and, soon enough, Joanne and Noah are spending every waking moment together. Yet, the more serious things get between them, the more it becomes obvious that they come from opposite worlds. In order to make their relationship work, Joanne needs to make some concessions and open her mind to learning more about Judaism and the traditions tied to Noah's religion.

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell's Onscreen Partnership Is a Millennial Dream in 'Nobody Wants This'

Image via Netflix

When thinking about the way that religion is depicted on-screen, it is usually showcased in a very stern manner, making it seem like being in fellowship with others of the same faith and attending weekly sermons is more of a duty than a practice done willingly. However, that is far from what happens in this Netflix original. Noah isn't a rabbi out of obligation, and his reasons for taking on such an important role at the temple are genuine. He loves crafting sermons, counseling members of his community, and hearing everything that Joanne has to say without prejudice. Seeing such a loving and relaxed approach to a spiritual leader is invigorating, and that is likely because of what Brody brings to this role. Years before this rom-com, he played Seth Cohen in the early 2000s teen drama The O.C., who also happened to be Jewish. In fact, the character had a hard time only celebrating Hanukkah due to his upbringing, making up his own holiday fusion known as Chrismukkah. Brody's work on Nobody Wants This feels like a natural extension from his breakout role, with Noah being a much more mature, emotionally available, and spiritually aligned male presence.

When Brody's character meets Joanne, you can tell that he's surprised to be so captivated by a woman who is the complete opposite of who he envisioned himself with. To be more precise, he is taken aback by the fact that the girl of his dreams is a "shiksa," a disparaging term used for non-Jewish women. Yet, much like Noah is won over by Joanne's candor and bubbly personality, the audience is also instantly drawn into their bond. Bell and Brody are simply irresistible as the show's leading pair, making their onscreen partnership feel like a match made in millennial heaven. After all, Bell is also an early aughts star, with her breakthrough on TV thanks to playing the inquisitive teen detective at the center of Veronica Mars.

Having these two actors who are part of shows that targeted the same demographic back in the day was a positive casting choice, because viewers who have grown up with them are likely to get invested in their latest collaboration (the first time that they worked opposite each other was in House of Lies). Noah and Joanne's love story is bettered by the utmost joy and charisma that Brody and Bell bring to their scenes together. It is believable that, despite being completely different people, these two still get along so well to the point of being romantically involved.

'Nobody Wants This' Is Elevated By Its Ensemble

Close

In addition to the leads' charming portrayal of the mismatched duo, the ensemble cast only enhances the end product of this Netflix original. As Noah and Joanne navigate their connection and the Jewish cultural traditions that the latter is still learning about, it is hilarious to see how Morgan and Sasha (Noah's brother, played by Timothy Simons) react to their siblings' unprecedented relationship. Although Morgan feels upset that her sister is becoming more reserved about her personal life on their podcast and is constantly trying to adapt to Noah's customs, she always has her back. Similarly, Sasha is the only family member that isn't as judgmental about Noah dating a "shiksa," becoming his sibling's confidante and ultimate companion, even though his wife Esther (played by Jackie Tohn) is against her brother-in-law's new partner. Lupe and Simons bring even more comedic relief to this rom-com, making it incredibly lighthearted and well-paced.

Taking into account the series' hand-picked leads and delightful ensemble, Nobody Wants This is the ideal escapist rom-com watch. It focuses on an alternate look at the opposites-attract trope, bringing forth the hardships of dating someone of a completely different background and belief system. It also invites audiences to subvert their expectations of what an ideal partner or relationship could look like. Noah might be a rabbi and Joanne might be a liberal podcast co-host, but together, they help the other to develop in areas that they haven't fully come into terms with. As they find common ground amid their differences, viewers might also begin to reexamine their dating dealbreakers and whether they are preventing them from finding love in the most unlikely of places.

Nobody Wants This premieres September 26 on Netflix.

Review Nobody Wants This 9 10 In Nobody Wants This, Adam Brody and Kristen Bell lead a heartwarming rom-com about finding love in the most unlikely of places. Pros This rom-com brings levity to the portrayal of religion onscreen.

Brody and Bell allow for their early 2000s recognition to make their onscreen partnership even more amusing.

The ensemble cast adds comedic relief to this well-paced production.

Viewers are invited to rethink their preconceived notions about the ideal partner.

Release Date September 6, 2024 Cast Kristen Bell , Adam Brody​ , Jackie Tohn , Michael Hitchcock , Paul Ben-Victor , Sherry Cola , Shiloh Bearman , Stephanie Faracy , Tovah Feldshuh , Emily Arlook Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Erin Foster Writers Erin Foster Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Erin Foster , Craig DiGregorio Expand

Watch on Netflix