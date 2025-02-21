Nobody Wants This took Netflix by storm in 2024, uniting teen drama alums Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in the comedy series. Now Netflix is adding another to the list and reports that Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester will join the cast for Season 2. Nobody Wants This follows the romantic struggles of a sex podcaster, Joanne (Bell), who falls for a rabbi, Noah (Brody). Joanne is agnostic and not in the Jewish faith, which becomes the crux of the conflict in the series. The hilarious comedy was a boon for the streaming platform and is set to invite even more viewers with this new casting announcement.

Meester will reportedly play Joanne’s former middle school adversary, who has since become a mommy blogger later in life. This casting is sure to delight celebrity fans who are not living under a rock. Meester and Brody have been married in real life since 2014 and share two children. The two also appear to have a sense of humor about their relationship, as they have often played opposite each other on several occasions. In the 2014 film Life Partners, Brody plays Tim, who romances the roommate of Meester's character, Sasha. They also starred opposite each other in the short-lived comedy, Single Parents, where Brody was the irresponsible father to Meester's child in the series. Some years have passed since then and now Nobody Wants This will be another meta opportunity for the actors.

‘Nobody Wants This’ Will Be a ‘Gossip Girl’ Reunion

Leighton Meester has had a long career in television, most recently in The CW comedy Good Cop/Bad Cop. But fans may know her best as the Queen B of Gossip Girl, Blair Waldorf. The teen drama ran from 2007 to 2012 and was Josh Schwartz’s follow-up to the Adam Brody vehicle, The O.C. The marriage between Brody and Meester set teen drama fans’ hearts aflutter but isn’t the only connection in Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. The show will also reunite Meester and Kristen Bell, who were co-stars of sorts on Gossip Girl. Bell was the official voice of the titular gossip blogger for all six seasons of the show, though did not interact with Blair. The Veronica Mars actor appears in the series finale as herself in an audition scene for an in-world Gossip Girl movie.

Meester’s involvement in Nobody Wants This has been rumored for some time, specifically because of these connections. She appeared alongside her husband when he gained a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Noah. There is no doubt that Meester will be a welcome addition to the series when it returns for its sophomore season. The actor's comic timing was a great feature of Gossip Girl, which she is sure to employ when Season 2 of Nobody Wants This airs on Netflix.