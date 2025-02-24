One of the most ironically titled television series is on its way to returning to Netflix viewers sooner than fans thought. Nobody Wants This, which stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, will begin filming its sophomore season this week. Bell confirmed the news during the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which she is hosting. The show, which sports a 94% Critic's Score and 85% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, captured the hearts of Netflix viewers last year. It was renewed in October and has since added Brody's real-life wife Leighton Meester to the cast of Season 2.

Nobody Wants This follows Joanne (Bell), an agnostic sex podcaster who meets Noah (Brody), a rabbi, at a party. By this point, Joanne is disenchanted with dating life, and says as much on her podcast she runs with her sister June (Justine Lupe). When Noah defies Joanne's expectations of not only the kind of personality a rabbi would be but changes her perception of dating in general, the pair fall in love, making for a swoony romcom over the course of ten episodes.

Gossip Girl and Blair Waldorf Reunite in 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2