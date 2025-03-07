Here’s some news that we know everybody will want. Today, Netflix has announced that the second season of their hit romantic comedy, Nobody Wants This, is officially in production. Sharing the news on their socials, the streamer posted an image of the two leading stars — Adam Brody (Ready or Not) and Kristen Bell (The Good Place) — getting cozy. The picture sees the pair in full relaxation mode, with Brody’s Noah lounging on the couch with Bell’s Joanne lying on top of him. The couple is all smiles and look to be doing their very own incredibly wholesome Netflix and chill. A clapper board marks where the team is at with filming, with this particular episode under the watchful eye of director, Hannah Fidell, and cinematographer, Wes Cardino.

So far, not much has been revealed when it comes to the plot for the second season of Nobody Wants This, but obviously Bell and Brody will reprise their characters who worked their way into the hearts of global audiences back in Season 1. Both Noah and Joanne are stuck in their ways and beliefs when they first cross paths during the debut season, with Noah working as a rabbi and Joanne loving her life as a sex podcaster who happens to also be agnostic. After meeting at a party, sparks fly and banter is exchanged, and the duo quickly discover that their differences may make them better suited for one another.

In addition to Brody and Bell, the debut season also featured performances from Justine Lupe (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Timothy Simons (Veep), Tovah Feldshuh (Kissing Jessica Stein), Paul Ben-Victor (The Wire), Stephanie Faracy (Heaven Can Wait), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride), Emily Arlook (Big Time Adolescence), Stephen Tobolowsky (Groundhog Day), and more.

Happy Couples Collide

On-screen, the sparks will continue to fly for the leading characters of Nobody Wants This, and on set, the sparks will be flying as well, with Brody’s real-life wife, Leighton Meester, set to join the cast for the sophomore set of episodes. In the past, Meester also technically worked with Bell on the teen series of yesteryear, Gossip Girl. Other Season 2 additions include Jackie Tohn (GLOW), Arian Moayed (You Hurt My Feelings) and Alex Karpovsky (Girls).

For right now, Nobody Wants This has yet to set a release date for its second season, but now that we know that cameras are up and rolling, it’s only a matter of time until more information makes its way out.