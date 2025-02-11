Months after getting a highly deserved renewal, one of the best rom-coms of 2024 has not-so-surprising news regarding its casting. Nobody Wants This was renewed for Season 2 in October 2024 by Netflix, with Girls alum Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan joining creator Erin Foster as new showrunners. Most recently, TVLine reported that the series has promoted Jackie Tohn to series regular for the new season that’s supposedly scheduled for a 2025 release.

Also known for Netflix's GLOW, Tohn recurred in the first season of Nobody Wants This as Esther Roklov, the wife of Sasha (Timothy Simons) and the sister-in-law of Rabbi Noah (Adam Brody). When Noah started dating gentile podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell), Esther was totally against it and never failed to express her disapproval, mostly since she and Noah’s ex Rebecca (Emily Arlook) are pretty good friends. However, she eventually warms up to Joanne a little bit until Joanne’s sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) gets a little too friendly with Sasha, leading Esther to declare in the season finale that both sisters need to go.

The next season of Nobody Wants This begins filming soon, so we can expect more casting news before long. In the meantime, fans will recall that besides Noah, Joanne, Esther, Rebecca, Sasha and Morgan, other characters featured in Season 1 are Joanne and Morgan's mother, Lynn (Stephanie Faracy), Noah and Sasha's mother, Bina (Tovah Feldshuh), Noah and Sasha's father, Ilan (Paul Ben-Victor), Joanne's best friend and podcast agent, Ashley (Sherry Cola), Sasha and Esther's daughter, Miriam (Shiloh Bearman) and Noah’s boss and the head rabbi at Temple Chai, Rabbi Cohen (Stephen Tobolowsky).

‘Nobody Wants This’ Creator Talks Season 2 Plans