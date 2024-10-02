We can all agree that Nobody Wants This is everyone’s current favorite rom-com. Plus, who wouldn't want Noah and Joanne’s love story to continue beyond Season 1? Well, while there’s no concrete information about future installments of the beloved show, TV Insider spoke with creator Erin Foster about potential Season 2 plans and the possibility of more seasons. Nobody Wants This premiered on Netflix on September 26, 2024, with ten wholesome episodes that see Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in lead roles with such natural, irresistible chemistry.

Inspired by her own love story, Foster admittedly didn’t plan on making a nostalgic rom-com, but she ended up creating one without even realizing it. And speaking about what’s in store for Noah and Joanne’s future, she said of Nobody Wants This Season 2 plans:

“The only thing I really think about is that Season 1 moves really slowly, and I think that’s the really positive thing. I would want to continue that and kind of pick it up around the area where we left off, and keep it kind of moving slow and not jump ahead too fast if we got a Season 2.”

Further discussing more seasons of Nobody Wants This, Foster added, “I’m definitely taking it as it goes. You never know what could happen or when the right time to stop is. But I mean, I’m here for as many as they want to give me.”

'Nobody Wants This' Is An Irresistible Rom-com Watch

Described by Collider’s Isabella Soares as “the ideal escapist rom-com watch,” Nobody Wants This is a breath of fresh air in the comedy scene and takes fans back to when rom-coms were genuinely entertaining. In addition to creating this Netflix show, Foster executive produced alongside Bell, Craig DiGregorio, Jack Burditt, Oly Obst, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, Greg Mottola and Steven Levitan.

Furthermore, starring beside Brody (Noah) and Bell (Joanne) in Nobody Wants This are Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons in the main roles as Morgan, Joanne's younger sister, and Sasha, Noah's older brother, respectively. Other characters featured are Joanne and Morgan's mother, Lynn (Stephanie Faracy), Noah and Sasha's mother, Bina (Tovah Feldshuh), Noah and Sasha's father, Ilan (Paul Ben-Victor), Sasha's wife, Esther (Jackie Tohn) and Noah’s ex, Rebecca (Emily Arlook).

All episodes of Nobody Wants This are streaming on Netflix in the US. Stay with Collider for the latest updates on this series.

