This week has seen a couple of heartbreaking cancelations, in Max's animated series, Velma, and Netflix's Greek mythology series, KAOS. Thankfully, the week is ending on a better note, as Nobody Wants This, one of the buzziest titles on Netflix this past month has just been renewed for Season 2, per Deadline. Nobody Wants This Season 1 premiered on Netflix on September 26, 2024, and proved a smash hit, as everyone seemingly could not resist swooning over the lead characters Joanne and Noah Roklov played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody respectively. Unsurprisingly, to all of our delight, Netflix wants more too.

Netflix appeared to have made an early decision to continue with the series as the report reveals that a writer's room for Season 2 has been open and active for the past two weeks. While there's no news on which new characters will be joining the second installment, there's been a little change behind the scenes as Girls alums Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan have joined the show as executive producers and showrunners. Show creator, Erin Foster, upon whom the series is loosely based remains aboard as co-executive producer. Other execs on the team are Nora Silver, President of Jenni Konner Productions, star Bell, and Steve Levitan.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 will reunite Konner and Kaplan who last worked together on Girls, which successfully ran for 6 seasons on HBO. The pair have several other successful works between them, including HBO’s Six Feet Under (Kaplan), and Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales which had Konner as its showrunner. The new gig extends Kaplan's working relationship with Netflix which also includes the upcoming series, Too Much. “It’s a dream to be working on Nobody Wants This,” Konner said in a statement. “Erin is the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit. I am a true fan of Erin’s show and also feel so lucky to be back in a room with two of my favorites, Bruce Kaplan and [writer] Sarah Heyward from Girls.” Kaplan said:

“I am excited beyond belief to be a part of Season 2 of Nobody Wants This, created by the hilarious Erin Foster. It is such a unique and beautiful show and I am already having the best time working on it.”

What Is 'Nobody Wants This' About?

Image via Netflix

Nobody Wants This tells an unlikely love story between an agnostic podcast host (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody). Despite being polar opposites, both are irresistibly drawn to each other and when they decide to pursue their feelings, obstacles emerge in the form of family members who constantly remind them how their relationship will end in disaster. Season 1 is a thoroughly enjoyable watch with Brody and Bell's chemistry absolutely hooking viewers in. Audiences have described it as one of the best rom-coms of the year and critics are equally sold with Collider's Isabella Soares describing it as "a refreshing, warm hug." The positive reviews have translated to incredible rating numbers for Netflix, as Nobody Wants This debuted at #2 in its opening weekend before pulling 26.2M views in its first 11 days to dethrone Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story for the top spot making it one of the biggest launches for a Netflix original series.

In addition to Bell and Brody, Nobody Wants This also stars Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, and Jackie Tohn, among others.