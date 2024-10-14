Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Nobody Wants This'.Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's natural chemistry in Erin Foster's Nobody Wants This has helped the romantic comedy series on Netflix quickly find its way to the audience's hearts ever since its initial release on September 26. The immediate success has resulted in some good news for the fans of the series, with Netflix giving a green light for Season 2. To add to the buzz, Girls creators Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan are set to replace Erin Foster and Craig DiGregorio as showrunners for Nobody Wants This Season 2, suggesting that movement on the sophomore season is already taking place. Thankfully, the way Season 1 of the Netflix series ended, a lot remains to be explored when Bell and Brody return for Season 2 in this chaotically charming rom-com.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody Don’t Get a Happily Ever After in ‘Nobody Wants This’

In the finale of Nobody Wants This, the series focuses on tying up a few loose threads it has been focusing on for the last few episodes. The sisters, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Morgan (Justine Lupe), reconcile after Morgan comes to realize through Noah's (Adam Brody) brother, Sasha (Timothy Simons), that Rebecca (Emily Arlook) purposefully lied to Morgan about herself and Noah. Upon identifying Morgan at the bar, Rebecca continued to play along with Morgan, feeding Morgan lies regarding the developing closeness with her ex-lover, Noah. Consequently, Joanne and Morgan decide to crash Noah's niece Miriam's (Shiloh Bearman) bat mitzvah after previously deciding to decline the invite, thanks to the hostile encounter with Noah's mother, Bina (Tovah Feldshuh), at the dinner. At the bat mitzvah, Joan initially informs Noah about her decision to convert for Noah's sake. However, a discussion with Rebecca, who remains heartbroken, helps Joanne gain perspective on the gravity of the responsibility she needs to handle if she decides to convert and marry Noah, who is set to become the Head Rabbi.

As soon as Noah's boss, Rabbi Cohen (Stephen Tobolowsky), breaks the good news to Noah about him being set for the Head Rabbi job, he finds Joanne breaking up with him. For Noah, taking up the Head Rabbi position — a dream come true for him — requires that Noah's future partner be Jewish. However, Joanne realizes that the commitment is too big for her to fulfill, especially not knowing what it entails and not being fully committed to the cause spiritually. Knowing that she cannot make Noah choose between his dream and herself, Joanne decides to part ways with Noah and asks him not to follow her.

Toward the end of the 10-episode season, Noah finds himself at a crossroads where he must choose between a dream that he has chased all his existence and the potential love of his life. The final moments of Nobody Wants This Season 1 witness Noah catching up with Joanne and proclaiming his love and his decision to remain with her despite her decision not to convert. Noah's final decision proves to be pivotal as it throws a lot of uncertainties in the couple's way.

Season 2 Will Pose Major Challenges to Noah and Joanne’s Relationship

Naturally, the fate of Noah and Joanne's relationship will remain the biggest angle to explore in Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. Noah's decision to pursue his relationship with Joanne means that he can no longer eye the position of Head Rabbi, despite having made the commitment to Rabbi Cohen. However, it will not be an easy journey for Noah to give up on his dream, considering how he has wanted to become the Head Rabbi all his life. In the finale, in a heart-to-heart conversation with Noah, his father Ilan (Paul Ben-Victor) confirms how much Noah desired the position of Head Rabbi. For Noah, his faith is as important as his relationship with Joanne. It's likely that while Noah may have decided to get back to Joanne out of his love for her, he may not have processed the array of complications that may come his way in his spiritual pursuit. It is also not completely unlikely that complications with Joanne may force Noah to look toward Rebecca, who continues to remain committed to Noah with all her heart.

Also, even if Noah decides to still pursue the position despite knowing that Joanne may never be ready to convert, there would be significant challenges for Noah to tackle. As discussed earlier in the series, the position of Head Rabbi is of pivotal importance and everyone in the community looks up to the Head Rabbi. In such a scenario, the Head Rabbi's association with a "Shiksa" — a woman who is not a Jew — would pave the way for controversies and criticism among the followers of the temple. Moreover, Joanne herself can be expected to face a tough time playing the role of the Head Rabbi's partner. In Episode 5, Joanne has already faced a situation when her non-Jewish identity made it difficult for Noah to accept his relationship publicly, leading to tensions between the love birds. Season 2 of Nobody Wants This will likely revolve around the situations arising due to the unlikely match of Noah and Joanne.

Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' Has Another Romance To Keep Itself Busy With

Another potential romance that Season 1 teased all along but never came to fruition revolved around Noah's brother Sasha and Joanne's sister Morgan. Throughout the first season, Sasha and Joanne continued to build a friendship, especially without the knowledge of Sasha's wife Esther (Jackie Tohn). However, in the finale, Morgan spills the beans to Rebecca about how Sasha told her about Rebecca's lies. To Rebecca and Esther, Sasha's friendship with Morgan comes as a total surprise, especially for Esther, who keeps a tight reign over Sasha's activities.

In Season 1, Sasha and Morgan seem to be interested in each other's company, although Sasha's married status makes it difficult for Morgan to approach Sasha in the manner she usually handles her romantic relationships. The season finale does not delve into Esther confronting Sasha regarding his association with Morgan, but it is quite clear that Sasha is going to have a hard time in Season 2. Also, it's important that Season 1 does not focus on a lot of strains in Sasha and Esther's relationship, apart from Esther's over-controlling nature. However, Sasha's encounter with Morgan may make Sasha realize what he has been missing with Esther so far — a friendship.

Season 2 May Explore Incomplete Storylines From Season 1

Noah's devotion to his faith and Joanne's commitment to her individualism are not the only hurdles in the couple's relationship. Noah's mother, Bina, has been committed to ensuring that her dislike for Joanne is evident. In Episode 9, Bina openly warns Joanne that she will never let Joanne get her hands on Noah, despite Joanne's friendly gesture towards her; Noah shares a close bond with his mother. While Nobody Wants This Season 1 has treated Bina's involvement in Noah and Joanne's relationship as a comical respite, it’s likely that things will get serious with Bina when push comes to shove and Noah and Joanne finally decide to tie the knot.

On the other hand, Season 2 may also focus on the dipping success of Joanne and Morgan's podcast, which has been a cause for tension between the two sisters. For obvious reasons, Joanne has been resisting openly discussing her relationship with Noah on her podcast. However, according to Morgan (and some followers of the podcast), this has resulted in Joanne becoming boring, leading to the podcast getting fewer downloads than before. While the two sisters seem to find some common ground by the end of Season 1, Season 2 of Nobody Wants This may witness the two sisters getting into emotionally turbulent territory once more, especially considering that Morgan's relationship with Sasha will directly affect Noah and Joanne as well.

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This should explore all these open storylines and more when it returns for the sophomore season on Netflix. Upon the premiere of Season 1, the series has received a fair share of criticism for its depiction of Jewish women, meaning there's ample feedback for the creators to work on in a second season. Among all the other things that Nobody Wants This does well, Bell and Brody's undeniable chemistry will remain the point of attraction for fans who have swooned over the couple's romance in the Netflix series. While the fate of Noah and Joanne's relationship remains uncertain, there's reason to rejoice knowing that Season 2 of Nobody Wants This is on its way.

