The early aughts are colliding in the debut trailer for Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy series, Nobody Wants This. If you had asked us 20 years ago if we could imagine a show that would feature Veronica Mars’ Kristen Bell and The O.C.’s Adam Brody as a couple, we would’ve said … Well, we probably would’ve said yes, but it definitely wasn’t something that we saw coming. Starring opposite one another as a blossoming couple, Bell and Brody’s characters couldn’t be more different, but that might just be what makes them work.

The trailer immediately fills us in on Joanne’s (Bell) dating life, which has been one miss after the other. However, after her path crosses with Noah (Brody), while the two attend the same party, sparks fly and things begin to look up. There’s just one pretty hefty problem. A fervent agnostic, Joanne is beyond certain that there is no higher being at play in the universe, whereas Noah has built his life around his belief system as a Rabbi. Hoping that their genuine care and interest in one another will bridge the gap between the difficult stuff, Joanne and Noah immerse themselves in each other’s very different lives.

Along with the debut teaser for the series, which arrives on September 26, the team behind Nobody Wants This also dropped a batch of fresh images that showcase the leading stars and the supporting ensemble. The shots give us a closer look at the evolving relationship between Joanne and Noah and how their meddling families might get in the way of a good thing.

Who Else Is Involved With ‘Nobody Wants This’?

Joining Brody and Bell in the latest original series from Netflix is a lineup of talent that includes Justine Lupe (The Big Door Prize), Timothy Simons (Veep), Stephanie Faracy (The Great Outdoors), Michael Hitchcock (Waiting for Guffman), Tovah Feldshuh (Kissing Jessica Stein), Paul Ben-Victor (The Amityville Murders), Emily Arlook (The Good Place), Jackie Tohn (GLOW), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride) and Shiloh Bearman (Home Economics).

Everything is coming full circle for series creator, Erin Foster, who had a brief stint in The O.C. alongside Brody. Throughout her acting career, Foster has done brief stints in other titles, including Roswell, Castle, House, and Gilmore Girls. The story of Nobody Wants This is close to Foster’s heart as it’s inspired by her own life experiences. In a statement to accompany the first images and trailer, Foster said,

“This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy. But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable - there’s nothing to complain about. So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard.”

Check out the trailer below and the first lineup of images for Nobody Wants This above.