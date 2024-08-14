The Big Picture Nocturama depicts disillusioned young people executing coordinated attacks in Paris with bleak consequences.

Bertrand Bonello's film captures themes of rebellion, alienation, and societal despair in a chilling and methodically paced thriller.

The film portrays young domestic terrorists grappling with fear of the future, providing a raw glimpse into societal discontent.

It's hard to make domestic terrorism the subject of a movie intended for a commercial release, but with the state of American culture and politics in such disarray, many disillusioned Americans may be looking for something that taps into the underbelly of society. One of 2023's breakout films, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, was both an immensely gripping thriller and a poignant reflection on the despair of the younger generation. Years before the debut film by Daniel Goldhaber showed extreme environmental activists methodically orchestrating the destruction of an oil pipeline, Bertrand Bonello crafted Nocturama, a chilling thriller and downbeat drama about disaffected young people who detonate bombs throughout Paris. In 2024, Bonello's recent film, The Beast, is topping critics' list of the best films of the year so far, so there's no better time to check out this timely film by one of cinema's most expressive visionaries.

Nocturama (2016) A group of young radicals executes a series of coordinated attacks in Paris. As night falls, they hide out in a deserted shopping mall, reflecting on their actions. The tension rises as they await the inevitable consequences, exploring themes of rebellion, alienation, and modern society. Release Date August 11, 2017 Director Bertrand Bonello Cast Finnegan Oldfield , Vincent Rottiers , Hamza Meziani , Manal Issa , Laure Valentinelli , Martin Petit-Guyot , Jamil McCraven , Rabah Nait Oufella Runtime 130 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Bertrand Bonello Expand

Bertrand Bonello Examines the Underbelly of Society

Bertrand Bonello, the French filmmaker behind gems such as House of Tolerance, Saint Laurent, and The Beast, is a provocateur. The subjects of his films, hedonistic sex workers, Artificial Intelligence, domestic terrorism, and more, are designed to elicit pronounced responses from the audience. No film was destined to inspire a hotly-contested debate over the precariousness of its subject quite like Nocturama, a movie about a group of young Parisians who are weary of the society they inhabit and execute a series of bombings across Paris before taking shelter inside a shopping center. It's no secret that, at least in America, the generation of people in their 20s and 30s feel disconnected and alienated by the state of the economy and politics for a multitude of reasons. From an abstract sense, the world is crumbling, at least in their purview. Nocturama poses a scenario where the frustrated twentysomethings of France take matters into their own hands to inspire a drastic change in society.

Nocturama is a methodically paced procedural, a harrowing, apocalyptic thriller, and a drama of existential dread. These three elements converge to encapsulate the overwhelming feeling of despair of these young people, including David (Finnegan Oldfield), Sarah (Laure Valentinelli), Andre (Martin Petit-Guyot), and Mika (Jamil McCraven). The film is a unique confection that cribs from Robert Bresson's The Devil, Probably, a bleak drama similarly about disaffected youths planning a terrorist attack, George Romero's Dawn of the Dead, and John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13. The latter two influenced the film's back half, where the group is confined inside the walls of a glossy shopping mall following the attack and reflects on the rampant consumerism in society as the police slowly begin apprehending them. These films also highlight Bonello's genre sensibilities and his panache for combining thriller and horror into sobering dramas about people on the brink of self-destruction.

'Nocturama' Depicts Young Domestic Terrorists Fearful of the Future

Close

In all his films, Bonello clouds the textual details of the story in mystery. You're not entirely sure what the characters in Nocturama are up to, but you know that it's something unsettling. The group methodically orchestrates the multiple bombings with such precision that you'd think they were "professional" terrorists in the mold of Hans Gruber's crew in Die Hard. Their preparation is directed with complete stillness, and it lulls the viewer into the desperate mindset of these characters. The general malaise that clouds over the group is characterized by their sullen attitude and manner of speech, and they resemble a pack of zombies more than conscious human beings. Bonello's refusal to provide validation or condemnation of their actions speaks to the eerie mood within the preparation stage before the bombing and the sheltering after the attack was executed. The eclectic ensemble of young revolutionaries have a disaffected worldview that makes them indecipherable to the audience, and Bonello’s neutral voice mirrors their hazy judgment.

As a procedural thriller and chamber drama, Bertrand Bonello undermines the primal expectations of Nocturama's essential building blocks. On paper, the film is a tense thriller in the mold of How to Blow Up a Pipeline, but Bonello directs the scenes of planning the attack coldly. It's presented as if these characters are brought to these drastic measures as a means of survival in this cruel world. Rather than feeling reinvigorated, the bombing only sinks their self-worth. Being naive young people, the group panics after the attack, and they become even more frightened upon learning that their co-conspirator, Fred (Robin Goldbronn), was killed. The bombing was a response to their anxious uncertainty about the future of society. Rather than easing their concerns, the aftermath of the bombing only increases their precariousness about the nature of life. Despite the grandeur and loaded stakes of the film, Bonello never loses sight of the fact that these characters are, in the crudest sense, young and dumb.

'Nocturama' Uniquely Explores Teenage Innocence

Image via Wild Bunch

The juvenile disposition of the young terrorists in Nocturama is exemplified in the film's serene moments inside the Parisian shopping mall. In an interview with The Village Voice, Bonello likened the mall setting to the distorted worldview of his characters. They sequester themselves in a window-less location removed from the outside world. "We see them playing games, trying on clothes, taking a bath," Bonello explains. "The kids do something very bold in the real world, and then they retreat into this virtual world, one that’s sold to us as some kind of ideal." This insightful commentary identifies a poignant assertion about the state of the younger generations across the world. Having committed an extreme act of terrorism, the group tries to shake off their radicalization by retreating into innocent behavioral tendencies like playing games and dancing to music.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Bonello's digital photography has never been more complementary to the text, as the mall chapter of the film demonstrates that these people were raised by digital technology that not only decreased their mental wellness but also sheltered them from the harsh realities of the world. The location naturally adds a layer of commentary on societal consumerism. The terrorists know their fate, but before they meet a fatalistic demise at the hands of law enforcement, they indulge in the pleasures of a luxury consumer product inside this lavish shopping mall.

The work of Bertrand Bonello is an acquired taste. He routinely subverts genre expectations and displays unflinching portraits of humanity at its bleakest state without presenting any resolution. Of course, his films are still worth checking out nonetheless, as a film like Nocturama is a riveting tale of young doomsayers pushed to extreme limits. It may not exactly be a prescient film, but Nocturama starkly taps into the despair among a cohort of Americans heading into an unenviable presidential election. For some, in the darkest recesses of one's mind, the only way to inspire real change is to partake in something radical. What Bonello portrays in his film is that engaging in violent political demonstrations offers little gratification, and it is definitely not for the faint of heart.

Nocturama is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Prime Video