The Big Picture Nocturnal Animals stars a top-tier ensemble cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams.

Director Tom Ford impresses with his sleek and gritty storytelling in this haunting thriller as the story follows the life of Edward Sheffield and the plot of his novel.

Though Nocturnal Animals is only Ford's second film, it left fans wanting more, which looks likely as he sold his successful fashion company to focus on filmmaking.

Many things make Nocturnal Animals a special film, not the least of which is the stellar performances of an A-list ensemble cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. In the film based on the 1993 novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright, they all bring their "A" game to a haunting tale of a brutal road trip nightmare. Another outstanding and particularly noteworthy aspect of the movie is its director, Tom Ford. Ford is commonly known for his accomplishments in the fashion industry. His clothing lines are boldly stylish, pushing the envelope between avante-garde and raunchy. So when he got behind the camera to helm his first noir thriller, many were curious to see whether the sartorially savvy designer could translate as seamlessly into a cinematic medium. Ford has only directed two films, 2009's A Simple Man and 2016's Nocturnal Animals. With such limited experience (it almost seems like filmmaking is more of a hobby), no one expected the sleek, Oscar-nominated tour de force offering he delivered. It was so good that we patiently waited for Ford to make another film.

What Is 'Nocturnal Animals' About?

Jake Gyllenhaal plays dual roles as Tony Hastings and Edward Sheffield. Sheffield is a real-world author from Texas who writes a novel about a family road trip vacation that goes horribly wrong. Gyllenhaal also plays the lead character in the novel, Tony Hastings, who, along with his wife Laura (Isla Fisher) and daughter India (Ellie Bamber), sets out for a relaxing vacation on the vast West Texas plains. While driving, the Hastings are targeted by a small group of miscreants led by Ray Marcus (Taylor-Johnson), who decide to engage the family and cause an accident, forcing the Hastings to pull over. Ray and his gang take Laura and India. Eventually, Tony discovers that his wife and child have been raped and killed. At the same time, in New York City, Susan (Adams) is reading this story, and as Edward Sheffield's ex-wife, she can't help but notice the similarities between herself and Laura. She becomes immersed in this harrowing and macabre tale. Ford deftly jumps between the real-world lives of Edward and Susan with the dark and twisted tale of the Hastings family and their traumatizing experience. In the novel, Tony enlists the assistance of local cop Bobby Andes (Shannon), who helps him track down and exact revenge on the one who killed his family.

In 'Nocturnal Animals' Tom Ford Expertly Handles Sleek and Gritty Storytelling

Again, many of the critics and film pundits doubted whether Tom Ford could make a film that is as equally sleek as it is gritty and dark. With his resume consisting of a single film, he had no experience telling noirish and disturbing stories that examine the darkest aspects of human nature. His only other movie, A Simple Man, is also a well-crafted drama but a far cry from the material that Nocturnal Animals addresses. And he was a full seven years removed from that film. However, it is obvious very early in the movie that Ford had a firm handle on how he wanted this project shot and edited. The nightmarish scenes shot in West Texas of a family being ripped apart and the wife and child so gruesomely sexually violated and killed have the feel of noir Western genre masters like Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Sicario, Yellowstone) and even Denis Villeneuve (Sicario). The vast wilderness of West Texas becomes an imposing character of its own as the vast expanse of prairie land and brush adds to the hopeless tone of Nocturnal Animals.

At the same time, Ford is perfectly in his element, setting an urbane and stylish backdrop for the other story being told in New York City. He dresses Amy Adams elegantly and gives her a panache while telling the story of a beautiful, urbane art historian working in a modern gallery. This is Ford's bailiwick coming from such an accomplished background in fashion and all the things we associate with that almost untouchable world of expensive art and the culture behind it. But Susan is so empty inside, constantly butting heads with her conservative mother (Laura Linney). She feels trapped by her family, but once she reads Edward's new novel, she becomes enamored with not only the brilliance of the story but also the mind of her ex-husband, Edward. She dismissed him and now regrets it. The spark returns, but it comes too late, and she realizes she mistakenly assumed that his creative but financially insecure career path couldn't be enough for her. In the final scene, Edward stands her up for a dinner date, which is a bit of validation for all artists who pursue their dreams regardless of who comes along for the journey.

Why Doesn't Tom Ford Make More Movies, For Pete's Sake?

At 62, Tom Ford is already an established fashion icon. So, after going two-for-two with his film endeavors, A Single Man and Nocturnal Animals, why isn't he making more movies? Well, he recently sold his fashion company, and it looks like he wants to return to the director's chair moving forward. In a 2023 interview with GQ, he was candid about his future: "There are several reasons I sold my company," Ford said. "After 35 years, I had said everything I could about fashion...It's important to know when to get off the stage. I loved making the two films that I made. That was the most fun I've had in my entire life. I'm 62. Hopefully, I'll remain somewhat together until I'm 82. So I want to spend the next 20 years of my life making films. And the clock is ticking." This is great news for fans of Ford's cinematic career, and with Ford determined to tell his own original stories moving forward, it is the movie world's gain and the fashion industry's loss.

