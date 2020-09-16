‘Nocturne’ Trailer Finds ‘Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Caught in Deadly Sibling Rivalry

The true cost of greatness has fascinated me for as long as I can remember. The sacrifices that people make to be great, whether it’s a great athlete, a great musician, or a great doctor, come at a high cost, and can often have significant ramifications on their friends and family members, not to mention their professional rivals. The single-minded pursuit of greatness lies at the dark heart of Nocturne, and Amazon has just released a full trailer for the film, which is one of the four that comprise its upcoming streaming event Welcome to the Blumhouse.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria, stars as a timid music student at an elite arts academy who begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

Zu Quirke wrote and directed the horror thriller, which co-stars Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw. Sweeney has impressed me on Euphoria, where she brings depth to her role, and I know she’s also done strong work on The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. She’s had some small parts in Big Time Adolescence and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but the lead in Nocturne will be a real test for her, and good exposure as well.

As someone who grew up with two younger brothers and was always competitive regarding our individual accomplishments, I’m eager to get a look at this one, which looks like Whiplash by way of Death Note. This looks like one of the stronger entries in the Welcome to the Blumhouse lineup, so fingers crossed that it lives up to its “potential,” pun intended.

Nocturne will debut Oct. 13 on Amazon Prime, so watch the trailer below, and then click here for a look at The Lie starring Peter Sarsgaard, Mireille Enos and Joey King.