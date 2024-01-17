The Big Picture Apple TV+ series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin brings a comedic twist to the story of the infamous highwayman and his unprepared gang of outlaws.

British comedian Noel Fielding takes on the role of Dick Turpin, donning a variety of vibrant costumes and disguises to evade the law.

The series follows Turpin and his gang as they try to amass wealth while avoiding Thief Taker Jonathan Wilde, played by Hugh Bonneville.

Back in the day (like all the way back in the 18th century), travelers were warned to be wary of conniving highwaymen and women who would hold up unsuspecting riders at gunpoint and rob them of their riches. One of the most legendary of those thieves was Dick Turpin, a ruthless marauder who galloped along the country roads, stealing horses and valuables from those he would come across. When you think of someone to play the part of the historical bad guy, perhaps actors like Willem Dafoe or Christoph Waltz may pop into your head, but how about British comedian Noel Fielding? If that’s not what you were expecting, then it’s safe to say that you certainly didn’t see The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin coming, as the new Apple TV+ series sees the host of The Great British Bake Off starring in a silly take on the infamous miscreant. A batch of first-look images reveal the knee-slapping madness that’s about to unfold when the show arrives on the streamer on March 1.

Whether you know Fielding from his time chatting about soggy bottoms on The Great British Bake Off or having a laugh on The Mighty Boosh, you’ve likely never seen him like this (although we don’t know what the actor does in his spare time). Decked out in an array of vibrant costumes, Fielding’s take on the infamous Turpin sees him donning multiple disguises, undoubtedly created to sneak past the law. From a nun in a cornette to a robin’s egg blue spandex bodysuit, there’s no telling what ridiculous outfit audiences will catch Fielding in from episode to episode.

Also included in the fresh batch of images is Fielding’s co-stars, Ellie White (The Windsors), Marc Wootton (High & Dry), Duayne Boachie (Blue Story), Hugh Bonneville, and Asim Chaudhry (The Sandman). Filling out the rest of the ensemble cast, but not pictured in today’s release are Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner), Joe Wilkinson (Sex Education), Michael Fielding (The Mighty Boosh), Geoff McGivern (Free Rein), Samuel Leakey (Gretel & Hansel), and Kiri Flaherty).

What’s the Plot of ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin’?

Bringing some levity to the cutthroat highwayman’s story, Apple TV+’s comedy series will follow Dick Turpin and his gang of hilariously underprepared gang of outlaws as they attempt to collect as much wealth as possible while eluding the lawman known as Thief Taker Jonathan Wilde (Bonneville).

Check out the images above and catch the two-episode premiere of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin when it rides onto Apple TV+ on March 1, with new episodes arriving weekly.