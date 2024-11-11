Noir movies have captivated audiences since the silent era, with their dark, atmospheric settings and twisty plots. While the genre is largely divided into classic noir movies and the more modern neo-noir, the simple truth is that these films have never really left the popular imagination. Max is home to some amazing noir films, ranging from hidden gems and international hits to iconic classics. These films include some of the greatest movies ever made, ones that have excited audiences and inspired new minds for generations. So read on to discover our selection of the best noir films on Max right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Max.

‘The 39 Steps’ (1935)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The 39 Steps Release Date June 6, 1935 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Robert Donat , John Laurie Runtime 86 minutes

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, The 39 Steps is a British spy thriller. Loose based on John Buchan’s eponymous 1915 novel, the film follows a Canadian man in London who finds himself unwittingly drawn into a dangerous conspiracy. Accused of murder, he is forced to go on the run, heading to Scotland in the hope of stopping a secret organization and clearing his name. The movie stars Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll, with Lucie Mannheim, Godfrey Tearle, Wylie Watson, and more in key roles.

The 39 Steps premiered in the UK in 1935, receiving widespread critical acclaim. The film presents early examples of many of Hitchcock’s signature tropes, like the innocent man on the run, the ice-cold blonde, and the Hitchcock cameo. A story of fascinating characters on a thrilling, twisty, and action-packed journey, The 39 Steps has been hailed as a masterpiece by generations of cinephiles, including actor and filmmaker Orson Welles.

‘The Killing of a Chinese Bookie’ (1976)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 7.3/10

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie Run Time 2 hr 15 min Director John Cassavetes Release Date February 15, 1976 Actors Ben Gazzara

Written and directed by John Cassavetes, The Killing of a Chinese Bookie is a 1976 neo-noir crime film starring Ben Gazzara. The second collaboration between Cassavetes and Gazzara, the film follows Cosmo Vittelli (Gazzara), a strip club owner who has a real affection for his employees and a gambling problem. When he ends up losing big to a mobster, Cosmo is offered a chance to pay back his debt by killing a bookie. Besides Gazzara, the movie also features Timothy Carey, Seymour Cassel, Morgan Woodward, Meade Roberts, and Azizi Johari in supporting roles (and if you look really close, you might spot David Bowie).

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie received rather mixed reviews at the time of its release, but it has since been significantly re-evaluated. The movie has also been retroactively analyzed as a metaphor for Cassavetes’ own career, a fact that has drawn even more attention to the film. A strange yet fascinating gangster story, The Killing of a Chinese Bookie is a masterfully crafted work of cinema featuring some truly compelling performances.

‘Infernal Affairs’ (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Infernal Affairs Release Date December 12, 2002 Director Andrew Lau , Alan Mak Cast Andy Lau , Tony Leung Chiu-wai , Anthony Chau-Sang Wong , Eric Tsang , Kelly Chen , Sammi Cheng , Edison Chen , Shawn Yue Runtime 101 Minutes

A 2002 Hong Kong action thriller, Infernal Affairs was directed by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak from a screenplay Mak co-wrote with Felix Chong. Famously remade by Martin Scorsese as The Departed, the film follows a police officer who infiltrates a triad while a young gangster becomes a mole for the triad in the Hong Kong Police Force. Infernal Affairs stars Andy Lau, Tony Leung, Anthony Wong, Eric Tsang, Sammi Cheng, and Kelly Chen.

An acclaimed and commercially successful film, Infernal Affairs was Hong Kong’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 76th Academy Awards. The film’s success led to the release of two sequels, Infernal Affairs II and Infernal Affairs III. The film has also received several accolades, including seven Hong Kong Film Awards. While its American remake might be better known, Infernal Affairs is easily one of the best Hong Kong cop thrillers of the 21st century so far and an engaging work of crime fiction.

‘High and Low’ (1963)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 8.4/10

High And Low Release Date March 1, 1963 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Tatsuya Nakadai , Kyôko Kagawa , Tatsuya Mihashi , Yutaka Sada Runtime 143 Minutes

A 1963 Japanese crime procedural, High and Low was directed and edited by Akira Kurosawa, who also co-wrote the film with Hideo Oguni, Eijiro Hisaita, and Ryûzô Kikushima. Loosely adapted from the 1959 novel King's Ransom, the movie follows a board member who is about to risk everything for control of his company. When his employee’s child is kidnapped, he is forced to make a difficult choice between his ambitions and paying the ransom. The film stars Toshiro Mifune and Tatsuya Nakadai, with Kyōko Kagawa, Tatsuya Mihashi, and more in supporting roles.

After premiering in Japan in March 1963 to box office success, High and Low was screened at the Venice Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Golden Lion prize. The film also received acclaim from critics around the globe, and the passage of time has done nothing to dim its popularity. While it may not be as well-known as some of Kurosawa’s other films, High and Low is a suspenseful masterpiece that has inspired generations. A modern remake directed by Spike Lee is currently in the works.

‘Odd Man Out’ (1947)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Odd Man Out Release Date April 23, 1947 Director Carol Reed Cast James Mason , Robert Newton , Cyril Cusack , F.J. McCormick , Kathleen Ryan , William Hartnell , Fay Compton , W.G. Fay Runtime 116 Minutes

Directed by Carol Reed, Odd Man Out is a British noir film based on F.L. Green’s eponymous 1945 novel that essentially unfolds as one long chase. Set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the film stars James Mason as an Irish Nationalist who is attempting to evade the police after a robbery gone wrong. Besides Mason, the movie also stars Robert Newton, Cyril Cusack, and Kathleen Ryan.

Odd Man Out premiered in 1947 to critical acclaim and was one of the most popular movies at the UK box office that year. The movie is notable for being the very first recipient of the BAFTA Award for Best British Film. The film also received nominations for an Academy Award and for the Golden Lion at the 1947 Venice Film Festival. Simultaneously a suspenseful thriller and a snapshot of Belfast in a bygone age, Odd Man Out is a fascinating and historical work of classic noir filmmaking.

‘The Naked City’ (1948)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.5/10

The Naked City Release Date March 4, 1948 Director Jules Dassin Cast Barry Fitzgerald , Howard Duff , Dorothy Hart , Don Taylor , Frank Conroy , Ted de Corsia , House Jameson , Anne Sargent , Adelaide Klein , Grover Burgess , Tom Pedi , Enid Markey , Mark Hellinger , Jean Adair , Celia Adler , Janie Alexander , Joyce Allen , Beverly Bayne , Ralph Brooks , Harris Brown , Ralph Bunker , Walter Burke , Alexander Campbell , Retta Coleman , G. Pat Collins Runtime 96 minutes Expand

Directed by Jules Dassin, The Naked City is a 1948 American crime procedural produced by Mark Hellinger and written by Albert Maltz and Malvin Wald. The film follows the police investigation of a young model’s murder in New York. The movie stars Barry Fitzgerald, Howard Duff, Dorothy Hart, and Don Taylor.

Filmed largely on location in New York City, The Naked City is primarily a portrait of the city itself, expressed through gorgeous cinematography. The film received great reviews at the time of its release and was a box office hit. The plot has its share of flaws, but the film’s visuals and action sequences help make it an exciting watch nonetheless. The Naked City went on to win two Academy Awards (for cinematography and film editing) and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2007. Though largely overlooked today, the movie has gone on to inspire a number of remakes, including two TV movies and an Emmy-nominated show.

‘Blood Simple’ (1984)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Blood Simple Release Date January 18, 1985 Director Joel Coen , Ethan Coen Cast John Getz , Frances McDormand , Dan Hedaya , M. Emmet Walsh Runtime 99 minutes

The directorial debut of the legendary Coen Brothers, Blood Simple was written, edited, produced, and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. The film also marks the feature film debut of Frances McDormand, who stars alongside John Getz, Dan Hedaya, and M. Emmet Walsh. A neo-noir crime thriller, the movie is centered on a Texas bartender who is having an affair with his boss’s wife. When his boss finds out, he hires a private investigator to kill them both. For their very first film, the Coen brothers raised funds independently using a trailer they made themselves.

The movie premiered at the 1984 New York Film Festival and went on to receive acclaim and accolades, winning the Sundance Film Festival’s Grand Jury Prize and tying with Martin Scorsese for the 1st Independent Spirit Award for Best Director. While its box office reception was frankly modest, the film is a thorough entertainer with a dark sense of humor and plenty of action. Considering the latter success of its creators, Blood Simple is arguably a piece of cinematic history — an early example of the filmmakers’ ingenuity.

‘The French Connection’ (1971)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Directed by William Friedkin, The French Connection is a 1971 neo-noir action thriller based on Robin Moore's eponymous 1969 nonfiction book. The film narrates the story of a pair of NYPD detectives pursuing a French heroin smuggler. Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider star as the detectives, with Fernando Rey as the smuggler and supporting roles played by Tony Lo Bianco, Marcel Bozzuffi, Frédéric de Pasquale, Bill Hickman, and more.

The French Connection is widely regarded as one of the best American films ever made (and one of the greatest films in general). Favorably received by critics and commercially successful, the movie earned five Academy Awards out of eight nominations. A sequel followed in 1975, and the movie has inspired countless filmmakers in the years since its release, including David Fincher and Steven Spielberg. In 2005, the film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’ (1934)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.7/10

The Man Who Knew Too Much Run Time 1 hr 15 min Director Alfred Hitchcock Release Date December 9, 1934 Actors Leslie Banks, Edna Best, Peter Lorre, Nova Pilbeam, Frank Vosper

The Man Who Knew Too Much is a 1934 spy thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock. The movie follows the story of a British family on holiday in Switzerland who find themselves entrusted with a secret and pulled into a sinister plot. The film stars Leslie Banks and Peter Lorre, with Edna Best, Frank Vosper, Hugh Wakefield, Nova Pilbeam, Pierre Fresnay, and more in supporting roles.

One of Hitchcock’s early British sound films, The Man Who Knew Too Much was easily one of the filmmaker’s most critically and commercially successful works at the time of its release. The film presents an exciting story practically dripping with suspense and melodrama. Hitchcock eventually made an American remake of the film in 1956 starring James Stewart and Doris Day, which has a significantly revised plot. While the latter film may be better known, the original Man Who Knew Too Much is certainly 75 minutes well spent for lovers of classic noir.

‘Shoot the Piano Player’ (1960)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Shoot the Piano Player Release Date November 25, 1960 Director Francois Truffaut Cast Charles Aznavour , Marie Dubois , Nicole Berger , Michèle Mercier , Serge Davri , Claude Mansard , Richard Kanayan , Albert Remy Runtime 92 Minutes

Directed by François Truffaut, Shoot the Piano Player is a classic French New Wave crime drama inspired by David Goodis’s novel Down There. The film stars Charles Aznavour as the titular pianist who is shattered when his wife reveals that the success of his career is thanks to her affair with a talent agent. A broken man, he begins working in a bar under a false name but finds himself targeted by a gang. The movie also stars Marie Dubois, Nicole Berger, Albert Rémy, and Michèle Mercier.

Shoot the Piano Player was not a commercial or critical success at the time of its release, but it found an enthusiastic audience among cinephiles. The film’s reviews have grown significantly more appreciative over time, and it has since been re-evaluated as a cinematic masterpiece. Shoot the Piano Player expresses a deep love for the noir genre and classic Hollywood cinema, and while it may not be Truffaut’s best work, it is an underappreciated gem of the genre.

