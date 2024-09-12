Through the years, classic film noir has evolved into new territory, expanding into other notable genres that keep audiences interested in the game-changing subgenre. While the original film noir and neo-noir reign supreme, noir horror and noir psychological horror films such as Nightmare Alley, Angel Heart, and The Silence of the Lambs also qualify as high-ranking contenders for movie-goers.

Noir horror is a subgenre that is essentially a combination of horror and film noir elements tailored to an ominous, dark tone and terrifying sequences that incite thrills and chills for viewers. Since the boom of classic film noir in the 1940s up until now, there has been a spectacular selection of noir horror films, including The Spiral Staircase, Cape Fear, and Shutter Island, that effectively capture the essence of the subgenre, becoming the best noir horror films of all time.

10 'Conflict' (1945)

Directed by Curtis Bernhardt

Curtis Burnhardt's Conflict is a noir horror and psychological thriller starring Humphrey Bogart as a married man, Richard Mason, who falls in love with his sister-in-law. When his wife refuses to give him a divorce, he takes drastic measures to ensure that she disappears. What starts as a seemingly perfect plan of murder turns into a game of psychological warfare, driving Mason to question not only his sanity but also whether his wife survived his murderous plot.

Humphrey Bogart takes on a more sinister role in Conflict, executing a terrifying and vindictive performance that is sheer perfection.

Conflict is based on the story The Pentacle, written by Alfred Neumann and one of the best film noir directors, Robert Siodmak. Known for his heroic, tough-guy characters, Bogart takes on a more sinister role in Conflict, executing a terrifying and vindictive performance that is sheer perfection. While the film does have a few minor plot holes, Bogart's performance and the intriguing mystery, which is full of mind games and tricks, are enough to make Conflict a must-see noir horror film for any fan of the genre.

9 'The Spiral Staircase' (1946)

Directed by Robert Siodmak

In a small New England town, residents are on edge as a serial killer who targets victims with disabilities runs rampant, stumping local authorities. With the killer still on the loose, an elderly woman, Mrs. Warren (Ethel Barrymore), advises her caregiver, Helen (Dorothy McGuire), a mute young woman, to get out of town, fearing she might be in danger. Before she can leave, the killer finds his way into the home with the intention of making Helen his next victim.

The Spiral Staircase is an underrated noir horror film based on the 1933 novel Some Must Watch, written by Ethel Lina White. Between the excellent use of shadows and the creepy setting of the dark Victorian house, the film embodies a spooky tone and atmosphere for audiences, luring them into an intense game of cat and mouse between Helen and the killer. Despite the identity of the killer being slightly obvious, The Spiral Staircase still ranks as a smooth, thrilling murder mystery and an exceptional contribution to the noir horror genre.

8 'Cape Fear' (1962)

Directed by J. Lee Thompson

Robert Mitchum gives an intensely chilling performance in Cape Fear as a convicted rapist, Max Cady. After being released from prison, Cady targets the attorney, Sam Bowden (Gregory Peck), whose testimony put him behind bars. While Cady toes the line and avoids breaking any laws, he successfully terrorizes Bowden and his family to the point where the stand-up lawyer decides to fight fire with fire before it's too late.

Cape Fear is a neo-noir with dozens of horror elements ranging from intense violent struggles to psychological scare tactics that are guaranteed to send shivers up the spine. Although the film successfully conveys a brutal tale of revenge, Mitchum's performance is the heart and soul of this noir horror film, depicting a character who is the spitting image of anyone's worst nightmare. With his glassy, cold stare and intimidating, buff stature, Mitchum gives one of the greatest performances in any noir horror film to date.

7 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island as a US marshal, Teddy Daniels, who, along with his new partner (Mark Ruffalo), travels to investigate the disappearance of a patient from an insane asylum located on a remote island. As the marshals arrive at the fortress-like institution, they start interviewing the staff and other patients. During the investigation, Daniels experiences strange occurrences, forcing him to face his demons if he hopes to make it off the island alive.

Shutter Island is a disturbing neo-noir psychological thriller based on the 2003 novel of the same title written by Laeta Kalogridis. The film sends audiences on a complex, wild goose chase through a frightening maze of darkness and depravity that ends with an unexpected twist no one sees coming. Shutter Island features the perfect blend of traditional tropes of classic noir and basic horror elements, making it a unique film that capitalizes on the best of both genres.

6 'Se7en' (1995)

Directed by David Fincher

Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman team up in David Fincher's Se7en as homicide detectives David Mills and William Somerset, who are assigned to investigate a series of grizzly and brutal murders in New York City. The duo soon realizes they are dealing with a serial killer and that each crime represents one of the seven deadly sins, sending them on a race against time to find the madman responsible before he claims another victim.

Se7en is easily one of the most disturbing crime movies that transports audiences into the mindset of a depraved murderer who sees others as nothing more than props in his maddening world. From detailed crime scenes to the gripping, devastating finale, Se7en leaves a sickening impression on audiences. It's the kind of movie that can keep you up at night and stir up nightmares, solidifying it as one of the most disturbing noir horror movies of all time.

5 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Jodie Foster stars in the Oscar-winning psychological horror film The Silence of the Lambs as young FBI agent Clarice Starling, who is tasked with trying to get a convicted and violent psychopath, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), to help catch a serial killer known as Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). As Lecter becomes intrigued by Starling and slowly provides her with helpful information, she is soon forced to admit the darkness of her past, ultimately developing an unusual connection with the crazed murderer.

The Silence of the Lambs reaches into the depths of audiences' minds and extracts unprecedented fears that are effortlessly unlocked by the simple sight of Dr. Lecter. With a lifeless, cold stare and a chilling grin, Hopkins conveys one of the creepiest but most fascinating characters who just needs to give a minor glance to incite fear and terror. The Silence of the Lambs effectively conveys a haunting and grim atmosphere, setting the mood for a torrid tale of murder, insanity, and justice that is an unforgettable movie experience full of raw fear.

4 'Angel Heart' (1987)

Directed by Alan Parker

In the neo-noir psychological horror film Angel Heart, Mickey Rourke stars as a New York City private investigator, Harry Angel, who is hired by Louis Cyphre (Robert De Niro) to find a crooner with neurological trauma, John Liebling, AKA Johnny Favorite. When his investigation leads him to travel to New Orleans, Angel soon becomes entangled in a sinister web of murder, deception, and black magic.

Angel Heart is an adaptation of the 1978 novel Falling Angel written by William Hjortsberg and has an authentic flare of the classic film noir mixed in with crucial elements of horror, depicting a ghastly murder mystery. Rourke delivers a riveting performance next to Oscar-winner Robert De Niro, whose casting influenced the film's overall appeal. The film has been praised for its spectacular cinematography and sensational performances, but Angel Heart also deserves credit for its bold take on the occult combined with the traditional tropes of film noir, making it a unique noir horror film that lands in a category of its own.