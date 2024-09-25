The 1940s are credited as the height of classic film noir, initially gaining notoriety with iconic movies such as The Maltese Falcon, Out of the Past, and D.O.A. Throughout the decade, countless noir movies were released and are considered to be some of the best film noirs of all time, but titles like The Dark Corner and The Locket are of equal caliber but oftentimes fail to receive the recognition they genuinely deserve.

It's easy for some films to be overshadowed by others, especially when they were released at the prime time of the genre's popularity. That being said, some, such as The Big Clock, Born to Kill, and The Face Behind the Mask, are among the select few titles that sometimes slip through the cracks. Out of a selection of well-known but neglected titles, including The Glass Key, Stranger on the Third Floor, and Act of Violence, these are ten of the most underrated noir films from the 1940s, ranked.

10 'This Gun for Hire' (1942)

Directed by Frank Tuttle

Alan Ladd stars as a gun-for-hire, Phillip Raven, who is enraged when his latest job is paid off in marked money, leading him to seek revenge against his employer, Willard Gates (Laird Cregar). While Raven plots his plan against Gates, he happens to cross paths with one of Gates' employees, Ellen Graham (Veronica Lake), who is also engaged to the police lieutenant trying to track down Raven. Despite her future fiancé, Graham tries to steer Raven onto a straight path and save him before he can exact his revenge.

The 1942 classic noir, This Gun for Hire, is based on the 1936 novel A Gun for Sale written by Graham Greene and was the first film starring Ladd and Lake, who made seven films together for Paramount Pictures. This Gun for Hire features electrifying performances, notably from Ladd, who, in his breakthrough role, became an overnight sensation. While some may believe this film to be among the top classic noirs, it does get lost in the mix a bit, but overall, This Gun for Hire is a staple of the classic genre that justifies more recognition than it usually receives.

9 'The Dark Corner' (1946)

Directed by Henry Hathaway

Before becoming a sitcom icon, Lucille Ball had a mild movie career, appearing in several film noirs, such as The Dark Corner, which sadly is overlooked by some film fans. The film stars Mark Stevens as a private eye, Bradford Galt, who initially believes he's being framed for murder, only to discover that he's a pawn in a larger conspiracy involving a wealthy art dealer (Clifton Webb). With the help of his quick-thinking secretary, Kathleen (Ball), Galt manages to overcome this web of challenges to clear himself of any wrongdoing.

The Dark Corner is one of Lucille Ball's best film performances and also a captivating classic film noir that is unfairly overlooked by cinephiles.

The Dark Corner is an unrestrained whodunit and a highly entertaining criminal noir featuring a stellar performance by Ball, who effortlessly lures audiences in with her spark of tenacity and wit. While Ball runs away with the picture, The Dark Corner also showcases overall phenomenal performances by the entire cast as well as the excellent craftsmanship of director Henry Hathaway, who expertly captures the ideal atmosphere of a classic noir.

8 'The Locket' (1946)

Directed by John Brahm

When a psychiatrist, Henry Blair (Brian Aherne), visits John Willis (Gene Raymond) at his Manhattan home, he tries to warn Willis about his fiancée, Nancy (Laraine Day), who is not only Blair's ex-wife but also a troubled woman with a checkered past as a murderer and kleptomaniac. Through a series of flashbacks, Blair recalls Nancy's past as a child and all the men she loved and double-crossed, painting a portrait of a troubled and obsessive young woman.

The Locket is a web of mystery intricately spun by one woman in her quest for redemption and love that stems all the way back to her childhood.

Aside from a few far-fetched elements, John Brahm's The Locket is the definition of an almost perfect film noir and follows an intriguing, non-linear storyline, which provides a psychological depth to the overall narrative. Unlike other films that rely heavily on flashbacks, The Locket takes the technique to a greater height without becoming a distraction or difficult to follow for audiences, serving as an alluring element and riddled with exceptional performances, notably by Day, who delivers a complex, torrid performance that is simply sublime.

7 'Act of Violence' (1948)

Directed by Fred Zinnemann

Van Heflin, who is easily one of the most underrated stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, stars as a former prisoner of war, Frank Enley, who managed to escape his imprisonment while many of his comrades were murdered by the Nazi guards. Back home, Enley is praised as a local hero, but the veteran harbors the damning secret that he actually turned on his fellow men by revealing their escape plan to their Nazi captors, forcing him to keep the secret from everyone, including his wife (Janet Leigh). Enley's past eventually catches up with him when a fellow survivor (Robert Ryan) arrives in town to make Enley pay for his unforgivable betrayal.

Act of Violence is a riveting noir surrounding the ethics of war, as well as the obstacles and trauma veterans of World War II brought home with them. Director Fred Zinnemann accurately conveys an authentic backdrop of fear and violence while maintaining a gradual, suspenseful pace throughout the entire film. While Ryan and Heflin undoubtedly deliver sharp performances, Leigh and The Maltese Falcon's Mary Astor also give unprecedented standout performances in this underrated noir classic.

6 'Born to Kill' (1947)

Directed by Robert Wise