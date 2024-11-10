Film noir is one of cinema's most influential and enduring styles, blending dark, moody visuals with morally ambiguous characters and complex, often fatalistic, plots. Emerging around the 1940s, this genre reflected post-war anxieties and disillusionment, showing up in the form of flawed antiheroes, femme fatales, and intricate tales of crime, betrayal, and deception. Aesthetically and narratively, these movies were generally characterized by black-and-white cinematography, hard-boiled dialogue, and suspenseful twists.

The noir has fallen away in recent decades, though its influence is still keenly felt. The DNA of the 20th-century noir classic has seeped deeply into cinema as a whole, with modern movies continuing to borrow from their aesthetic. With this in mind, this list looks at some of the defining noir movies that every cinephile ought to see. While the following ten movies only scratch the surface of noir, they are undeniable classics, epitomizing te genre’s allure and complexity.

10 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Directed by Billy Wilder

"I killed him for money and for a woman. I didn’t get the money... and I didn’t get the woman." Double Indemnity follows insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray), who is lured into a murderous scheme by the alluring Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck). She convinces him to help her kill her husband to collect on his life insurance, setting up what they believe is the perfect crime. However, as they attempt to cover their tracks, Walter becomes increasingly paranoid, and their plan starts to unravel under the scrutiny of claims adjuster Barton Keyes (Edward G. Robinson).

In typical genre fashion, the movie boasts a dark, moody aesthetic and a suspenseful score. A taut script provides the stars with plenty to work with, and they all shine, particularly Stanwyck as the ruthless yet vulnerable femme fatale. Consequently, Double Indemnity was deeply influential, quickly becoming one of the cornerstones of noir. Countless movies have since imitated, but never surpassed it.

9 'Laura' (1944)

Directed by Otto Preminger

"I shall never forget the weekend Laura died." Laura follows Detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) as he investigates the murder of Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney), a beautiful and successful woman whose image captivates him. As he interviews suspects and delves into her life, McPherson finds himself falling in love with the idea of Laura, despite her absence. Things take a twist when Laura unexpectedly reappears, turning McPherson's investigation—and feelings—upside down.

What begins as a murder case transforms into a study of obsession, jealousy, and deception. In the process, the movie deftly fuses crime elements with a romantic mystery. The plot is delectably twisty, even when it starts becoming implausible. On paper, this could easily have been a B-tier hard-boiled flick, but the winning performances elevate it into something much more compelling. The highlights are Tierny and Waldo Lydecker as Clifton Webb, both of whom play their characters with impressive depth.

8 'Strangers on a Train' (1951)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

"Criss-cross." Strangers on a Train tells the story of two men whose fates become dangerously intertwined after a seemingly innocent encounter. Tennis player Guy Haines (Farley Granger) meets charming but disturbed Bruno Anthony (Robert Walker), during a train ride. Bruno proposes a twisted scheme: they’ll each "swap murders" to rid themselves of the people causing them trouble. Guy dismisses Bruno’s idea as a joke, but when Bruno follows through on his end of the "deal" by killing Guy's estranged wife, Guy is pressured to reciprocate.

Director Alfred Hitchcock crafts this pulpy premise into a moral and psychological struggle. His technical prowess is on full display here, serving up shock, suspense and misdirection, playing the audience like a fiddle. The Talented Mr Ripley author Patricia Highsmith's novel provides strong source material, but the Master of Suspense amplifies the story's impact tenfold. For this reason, the movie remains tense and enjoyable today, with tons of richness hidden beneath the surface.

7 'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

Directed by John Huston

"When you’re slapped, you’ll take it and like it." Humphrey Bogart leads this one as private detective Sam Spade. When his partner is murdered, Spade is drawn into a case involving a mysterious woman, a dangerous gangster, and a cast of morally dubious characters, each vying for the titular falcon statue, one of cinema's most iconic MacGuffins. Spade's mission forces him to confront his own principles in a world where trust is a rare commodity.

The Maltese Falcon was director John Huston's feature debut, but it feels like the work of a veteran. The dialogue crackles, the character dynamics are complex, and the tight pacing keeps the viewer engaged. Perhaps most of all, it serves as a terrific vehicle for Bogart, who is on his A-game. Here, he's equal parts tough and weary, suave and determined. For all these reasons, The Maltese Falcon was quickly canonized as a classic and launched Huston's successful, multi-decade directing career.

6 'The Big Sleep' (1946)

Directed by Howard Hawks

"She tried to sit in my lap while I was standing up." Bogart delivers another iconic lead performance in The Big Sleep as private investigator Philip Marlowe, who is hired by a wealthy general to uncover who is blackmailing his daughter. The case quickly grows complicated as Marlowe encounters femme fatales, shady criminals, and a series of murders that make the truth harder to uncover. It's a simple premise, but Howard Hawks' confident direction brings Raymond Chandler’s novel to life with brisk pacing, sharp dialogue (co-written by William Faulkner), and an air of constant suspense.

Bogart's tough, wisecracking performance is pure noir, while his chemistry with Lauren Bacall's Vivian Rutledge adds a layer of seductive tension. Some viewers may find the labyrinthine plot a little too convoluted (which is fair), but the surfeit of atmosphere and star power goes a long way toward compensating. This is one of the defining hard-boiled movies for a reason.

The Big Sleep Cast Humphrey Bogart , Lauren Bacall Runtime 114 Writers William Faulkner , Leigh Brackett , Jules Furthman Release Date August 31, 1946 Director Howard Hawks

5 'Sweet Smell of Success' (1957)

Directed by Alexander Mackendrick