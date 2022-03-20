While there have been plenty of movies featuring Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego, none of them explore the twisted world of their character quite like The Batman. Featuring both a plot and a Bruce Wayne that are noticeably darker than audiences are used to, the film marks a welcome change for the character as it is the highest-rated superhero movie of 2022.

Living up to his title as The World's Greatest Detective, the film spends time with Batman as he studies clues and crime scenes through his investigation of the plot's central mystery, finally making Batman more compelling than his villains in the process. If the journey through Gotham's seedy underbelly did not send you running for the nearest shower, there are plenty more dark detective movies to watch after the three-hour epic.

13 'Kimi' (2022)

Angela (Zoë Kravitz) is a tech worker who works from home as a result of her agoraphobia and the pandemic. When Kimi, the smart speaker device her company creates, captures footage of a shocking crime, Angela is the only one with evidence. With the authorities refusing to help, Angela is forced to leave the safety of her home to investigate the crime and bring the culprit to justice.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Kimi features his typically tight direction and a fantastic performance from Kravitz, who also nailed her role as Catwoman in The Batman. The film joins the long line of great "DIY" mystery thrillers and puts a clever modern twist on the formula with its Alexa-like device.

12 '8MM' (1999)

Hot on the heels of directing the maligned Batman & Robin, Joel Schumacher swapped bat nipples for snuff films with the disturbing 8MM. Nicolas Cage plays a private investigator charged with verifying the authenticity of a tape depicting the murder of a young woman. This investigation submerges him in the seedy world of underground cinema, where he witnesses the depraved worst of humanity.

Much has been said about the dark atmosphere of The Batman. 8MM carries that same suffocating bleakness and goes even further into these dark places, shining a light on a world that unfortunately exists in reality.

11 'The Pale Blue Eye' (2022)

A period piece set in 1830, The Pale Blue Eye follows detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), who is asked to investigate a murder at a military academy. As the killings continue, Landor is joined in the case by young cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who would go on to become the famous writer.

It is a treat to see Bale playing another grizzled detective after his stint as Batman, and he provides another great performance. Melling also shines as Poe, while the movie itself makes for an entertaining entry in the gothic mystery genre, and will be enjoyed by those who enjoyed The Batman's dark tone.

10 'The Bone Collector' (1999)

Releasing a year after Fallen, Denzel Washington finds himself wrapped up in another mystery as he pursues The Bone Collector. Bedridden after an accident leaves him paralyzed, forensics expert Lincoln Rhyme (Washington) works with police officer Amelia Donaghy (Angelina Jolie) to track a serial killer terrorizing New York.

The way the titular killer dispatches his victims through tortuous ways resembles the M.O. of the live-action villain The Riddler, along with the clues they both plant at their crime scenes. As the killer leads his pursuers along, he taunts Rhyme, similar to the treatment Batman receives from his prey in the 2022 film.

9 'Vengeance' (2022)

After learning that a woman he previously hooked up with has died in Texas, journalist Ben (B.J. Novak) leaves New York to attend her funeral and investigate her death. Recording a podcast along the way, Ben comes to encounter an eccentric cast of characters as he works to discover if his past fling was murdered or really did just die of a drug overdose.

More black comedy than hard-boiled mystery, Vengeance still offers some twists and turns alongside its laughs. The fish out of water story works as the city-dwelling Ben is the odd man out in the Texas countryside, and writer/director/star Novak sells the role while joined by a great supporting cast that includes Issa Rae and Ashton Kutcher.

8 'The Kid Detective' (2020)

The Kid Detective distinguishes itself by adding comedy to its mystery tale while still treading into darker territory. Abe Applebaum (Adam Brody) was a child detective prodigy but loses his celebrity status after failing to solve the disappearance of his childhood friend. Thus, "The Kid Detective" has grown into a washed-up adult.

The way Applebaum is haunted by this one case resembles Bruce Wayne's obsessive need to be Batman. Being a detective is both of their identities, and without a case to solve neither Applebaum nor Wayne feel they have a purpose, leading to a toxic need to be the hero.

7 'Fallen' (1998)

A supernatural take on the detective genre, Fallen revolves around Police Detective John Hobbes, played by Denzel Washington. After a serial killer is executed on death row, a new string of murders occurs following the deceased killer's M.O. The investigation soon takes Hobbes down a path that involves demonic possession.

While The Batman is a grounded take on the source material, Batman has never shied away from the supernatural. Tussling with a rogue's gallery that contains a human-crocodile hybrid and the immortal Ra’s Al Ghul, investigating murders committed by demons isn't too far from Batman's wheelhouse.

6 'Decision to Leave' (2022)

When troubled detective Hae-Jun (Hae il Park) is assigned a case regarding a dead immigration officer, he finds himself drawn to the dead man's much younger wife, Seo-Rae (Tang Wei) an immigrant from China. As Hae-Jun doggedly investigates the case, he finds himself falling for Seo-Rae, despite her being a chief suspect.

Directed by one of South Korea's best filmmakers, Park Chan-wook (Oldboy), Decision to Leave is an enthralling mix of mystery and romance. It will appeal to anyone who found the dangerous attraction between Batman and Catwoman to be one of the best aspects of The Batman, and should be high on everyone's watch list.

5 'Zodiac' (2007)

Standing as one of the best thrillers of the 21st century, Zodiac follows the real-life murders committed by the titular Zodiac Killer. A cartoonist for a newspaper, Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) begins to decipher the Zodiac's coded messages, causing him to obsessively pursue the killer's identity. Graysmith's search for the Zodiac consumes him, much like Batman's hunt for The Riddler.

Like The Riddler, the Zodiac enjoys taunting his pursuers with puzzles, seemingly wanting to be caught while gloating about his superior intelligence. The costume Riddler wears in The Batman partially resembles the Zodiac's attire as well, an inspiration director Matt Reeves confirmed in an interview.

4 'Prisoners' (2013)

Prisoners revolves around the disappearance of two young girls and focuses on the separate investigations conducted by the detective assigned to the case (Jake Gyllenhaal), and the father of one of the girls (Hugh Jackman). The Riddler himself, Paul Dano, also features as one of the prime suspects.

As the two men search for the girls, the film evokes a sense of dread and unease that leaves the viewer never feeling comfortable, similar to the tone of The Batman. Gotham is presented as a city where no one is truly safe, where evil lurks around every corner, just like the suburbs present in Prisoners.

3 'Memento' (2000)

One of Christopher Nolan's best movies, alongside The Dark Knight trilogy, Memento is a mystery that alters the way narrative is told. Telling its story in reverse order, Memento follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) as he investigates his wife's death.

Shelby lives with a form of amnesia that prevents him from forming new memories, as well as short-term memory loss. Thus, he is forced to use tattoos and photographs to remind himself of the information he learns throughout his investigation. The unique storytelling structure of Memento sets it apart from other mystery thrillers, while Shelby's amnesia causes him to be an unreliable narrator.

2 'Se7en' (1995)

Regarded by many as David Fincher's best film, Se7en follows two detectives (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) as they investigate the grisly murders committed by John Doe. Doe dispatches his victims using the Seven Deadly Sins as a basis while leaving clues at each crime scene for the detectives to follow, just like The Riddler.

Leading the pack when it comes to movies like The Batman, Se7en also explores the idea that no one can walk away unsullied when dealing with such unimaginable evil for a living. Plus first-time viewers can finally find out "what's in the box."

1 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Featuring Oscar-winning performances from Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins, The Silence of the Lambs concerns rookie FBI agent Clarice Starling (Foster) as she hunts a serial killer known as Buffalo Bill. To aid her investigation, she consults with the incarcerated Hannibal Lecter (Hopkins), a genius psychiatrist who ate his victims.

Like Bruce Wayne, Starling is haunted by a traumatic experience from her past, hoping that helping those in need will put these bad memories to rest. The relationship between Starling and Lecter is similar to the one between Batman and his ultimate rival, the Joker. One represents good, one represents evil, but one cannot truly exist without the other.

