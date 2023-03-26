Netflix's Belgian offering, the twisty mystery Noise, follows a social media influencer, Matthias (Ward Kerremans), who's pushed into a deadly mystery when he shifts to his childhood home, along with his girlfriend, Liv (Sallie Harmsen). When he comes to know from his father, Pol (Johan Leysen), about a mysterious accident at an abandoned factory nearby, Matthias sets himself on a deadly path that finds him fighting the horrifying memories of his own past. A suspense-filled psychological thriller, Noise leaves many questions in the open by the end of its run-time even though it delivers enough for a near-conclusive interpretation.

Matthias and Pol Suffer a Tumultuous Relationship

Matthias and Liv have recently moved into a new and spacious house with their young child, Julius. Liv helps Matthias, who's a social media influencer, give a tour of the house to his followers. The couple is visited by Liv's brother, Timme (Jesse Mensah), who not only helps them settle in but also brings a nice toy for Julius. The very next day, another guest pays a visit to the couple's new home in the form of Matthias' father, Pol, who was admitted to a retirement home. As they were readying themselves for breakfast, the couple noticed, through the window, Pol nearing the large lake behind their house. In the conversation that follows, a feeling of resistance is felt in Matthias toward his father as Pol mentions how he dug the pond himself for Michelle (Lize Feryn), his wife, who always wanted to live near a pond.

Matthias decides to accompany his father as they start walking toward the retirement home nearby, but the journey is slowed down when Pol stops by an old factory that's been shut down. Evoking Matthias' curiosity, Pol hints at an incident that happened way back in time when he used to work there. He even mentions being blamed for the event despite having warned the others. Pol ends the conversation by stating that it is about time for the truth to be discovered.

On the way back home after leaving Pol at the retirement home, Matthias stops by the factory to take a picture of the gate, which says "Soubaylo," for his social media account and asks his followers if they want to know more about the "mystery factory." While leaving for his home, he notices a few teenagers climbing over the wall of the factory. Much to Matthias' happiness, he gets an overwhelming response from his followers and decides to look up the factory on the internet. After a brief discussion with Liv, Matthias finally makes up his mind on pursuing the mystery behind the factory's past. Meanwhile, Liv thinks of exploring the town to find a meat supplier for her catering business. To her surprise, she ends up getting a hostile welcome from many in the town who do not seem the happiest about Matthias' decision to return.

Matthias' Investigations Start Feeding on His Own Fears

Matthias requests Timme's company to go and investigate the Soubaylo factory in a bid to find more information about what transpired in the now-abandoned chemical factory. In the factory, Matthias and Timme discover nothing but a carcass of an animal that seems to have died recently. In the midst of it all, Matthias also seems to have developed a heightened sense of hearing. From the cries of his baby to the buzzing of flies, every sound starts falling on his ears as if it's an intolerable noise. The noises soon start affecting Matthias' mental health as he tries to balance his investigation amidst sleepless nights with the noise of Julius' cries constantly ringing in his ears. The noise is followed by hallucinations as Matthias starts losing control over reality. In the basement, he finds the ground moving as if the floor beneath him has started breathing all of a sudden.

Having not made any progress since the start of his investigation, Matthias resorts to his father's help in knowing more about the factory. By this time, it becomes pretty clear that the factory had a very confusing architecture that made it very difficult to navigate. People often required maps to move around inside the factory. Pol also keeps referring to a water incident, hinting that possibly the factory was flooded. All these details keep flooding Matthias' imagination as his obsession with the factory continues to grow.

When he finds a box of documents related to the factory, Matthias discovers that more people died in the incident as opposed to the five deaths that were reported officially. Matthias realizes that Pol was aware of this reality, and he vows to help him. However, Matthias' obsession starts taking a toll on his relationship with Liv as the latter gets irritated by her partner's detachment. Liv and Timme even try to talk to Matthias, but Matthias ends up blaming Julius' constant cries as a reason for his stress, trying to run away from the truth. One day, Timme follows Matthias into the factory as Matthias goes looking for clues. On seeing hallucinations of a dead body inside the factory, Matthias gets paranoid and ends up knocking Timme unconscious before escaping the factory in a hurry. Liv, on the other hand, finds out from the local butcher that Matthias and Pol had a rough time when they lived there before. This revelation makes Liv go a bit easier on her husband as she understands that he has seen his fair share of troubles.

As Liv continues to dig into Matthias' past, her husband pays a visit to Pol to reveal that he believes a hallway connects the factory to his house. He theorizes that the bodies of the dead employees of the factory are hidden beneath the floor of his basement. As soon as Matthias leaves the retirement home, Liv pays a visit to Pol who mistakes her for Michelle, his wife and Matthias' mother. Pol confesses to Liv that Michelle tried to drown herself and Matthias in the lake behind their home. He rescued Matthias first and went back to save Michelle, but unfortunately, he could not find her. He even expresses regret for not saving Michelle first. This revelation by Pol connects to the opening scene of the film in which Michelle is seen drowning in the lake.

Pol Saves His Son One More Time

Back at home, Matthias starts digging into the basement of his house in an attempt to find the missing bodies. After her meeting with Pol, Liv rushes home in fear of losing Julius the same way Pol lost Michelle lest Matthias attempts the same. At the factory, Timme is found by the teenagers who frequent the factory premises. On reaching home, much to her relief, Liv finds Julius completely fine. But in the basement, Matthias hits a water pipeline when digging the floor, leading the basement to flood.

Liv tries to convince Matthias to come out, but she fails in her attempt. Luckily for Liv, Pol arrives at the basement as if something had drawn him towards it. On finding Liv and Matthias struggling to make it out of the flooded hole, Pol helps Liv come out of the water first, followed by Matthias as Pol continues to see images of his drowning wife Michelle, whom he was not able to save. Fortunately for Pol, he manages to save his son and his girlfriend this time around. When Liv wakes up the next day, she finds Matthias standing next to the lake.

Noise ends on a rather mysterious note, much like its plot. While throughout the majority of the film, the impression remains that the plot revolves around the mystery accident at the factory, it quickly deviates to focus on the mental health problems faced by Matthias. By the end of the film, the mystery of the factory just serves as the breaking point for Matthias, who has suffered from a troubled childhood. Within the opening scenes of the film, Matthias' obsession with his online fame is established quickly. It becomes clear that Matthias earns a sense of validation from his followers. For a man who's been neglected by his father, validation becomes Matthias' driving force. However, as he continues to delve deeper into his investigation, the horrors of his childhood return to him.

In the end, the fate of Matthias' investigation remains unclear. It is possible that Matthias' delusions fueled his suspicion as much of his investigation was boosted by the testimony of his father, who was not in the best of health and spirits himself. Given the impact Michelle's loss would have had on Pol, it also becomes highly doubtable whether he did not have any role in the tragedy that stuck the factory as he claims. It's possible that the film ditched the angle of the investigation by the end to hint that most of it was anyway supported by the fall of Matthias' sanity. It makes all of Matthias' conclusions quite questionable. The only sweet spot in Noise's puzzling ending is that Pol was able to save his son once again and this time, he won't have any regrets to steal from the joy of the rescue.