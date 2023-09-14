Masterpiece has just released a new trailer for their historical drama Nolly. This upcoming Helena Bonham Carter miniseries tells the incredible true story of British TV star Noele "Nolly" Gordon's fight against her unceremonious firing. Nolly is set to premiere as a Masterpiece presentation on PBS on March 17, 2024.

A TV Star's Fight for Her Career

Starring as the titular character, Bonham Carter plays Nolly Gordon, one of the most acclaimed British TV stars of the 1960s and 1970s. The series will follow her abrupt firing in the 1980s and her attempt to regain control of her career, along with the help of her fans and colleagues. Her firing from her famous soap opera, called Crossroads, became major front-page news in the UK at the time. Starring alongside Bonham Carter is Mark Gatiss, who previously starred in the BBC series Sherlock, and Con O'Neil, who also worked on Our Flag Means Death.

The new trailer, released today, gives us a look at Bonham Carter's masterly performance as Nolly. The trailer shows her in full, diva form. Nolly is the queen of the set and performs her role with poise and panache. But her place at the top is soon knocked over when she is fired from her series at the height of her fame. The trailer details Nolly's fall from grace and her work to get back to work in the role that she plays so well.

Image via Masterpiece

Nolly is a three-part miniseries. The series was created and written by Russell T Davies, who previously worked on Doctor Who, and will return as showrunner this fall for the show's 60th anniversary. The series is directed by Peter Hoar. Starring alongside Bonham Carter, Gatiss, and O'Neil are Max Brown, Antonia Bernath, and Bethany Antonia. Nolly is set to premiere on March 17, 2024. Check out the trailer below: