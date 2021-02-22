This morning, the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) announces its annual winners. Nomadland took home the top prize as well as awards for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Cinematography.

Like other critics’ organizations, SEFCA extended its voting deadline into early 2021 to follow the timeline set by various guilds and the Academy, and I’ll be curious to see if other critics groups start announcing around right now, or if they chose to settle into a firm 2020 that ended on December 31st of last year. Voters can take their cues from critics’ groups, so it will be interesting to see how much influence these groups can have in a given year.

Speaking personally (full disclosure: I’m the current President of SEFCA), I’m pretty pleased that my group selected Nomadland (it was my favorite movie of 2020), and I wouldn’t be upset if the film started rolling through award season, although I imagine it will have some stiff competition from other films that made our Top 10 like Minari, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and One Night in Miami. But at the very least, I hope our little awards group can get people to check Nomadland out on Hulu where it is currently streaming.

Check out the full list of winners below, and for past winners, check out SEFCA’s website.

Top 10 Films

Nomadland Minari The Trial of the Chicago 7 Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal One Night in Miami... Da 5 Bloods Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Soul Mank

Best Actor

Winner: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Runner-Up: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Best Actress

Winner: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Runner-Up: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Runner-Up: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Runner-Up: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Ensemble

Winner: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Runner-Up: One Night in Miami...

Best Director

Winner: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Runner-Up: Regina King, One Night in Miami...

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Runner-Up: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Runner-Up: Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami...

Best Documentary

Winner: Time

Runner-Up: Dick Johnson Is Dead

Best Foreign-Language Film

Winner: Another Round

Runner-Up: Bacurau

Best Animated Film

Winner: Soul

Runner-Up: Wolfwalkers

Best Cinematography

Winner: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Runner-Up: Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

The Gene Wyatt Award

Winner: Minari

Runner-Up: One Night in Miami...

