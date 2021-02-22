This morning, the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) announces its annual winners. Nomadland took home the top prize as well as awards for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Cinematography.
Like other critics’ organizations, SEFCA extended its voting deadline into early 2021 to follow the timeline set by various guilds and the Academy, and I’ll be curious to see if other critics groups start announcing around right now, or if they chose to settle into a firm 2020 that ended on December 31st of last year. Voters can take their cues from critics’ groups, so it will be interesting to see how much influence these groups can have in a given year.
Speaking personally (full disclosure: I’m the current President of SEFCA), I’m pretty pleased that my group selected Nomadland (it was my favorite movie of 2020), and I wouldn’t be upset if the film started rolling through award season, although I imagine it will have some stiff competition from other films that made our Top 10 like Minari, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and One Night in Miami. But at the very least, I hope our little awards group can get people to check Nomadland out on Hulu where it is currently streaming.
Check out the full list of winners below, and for past winners, check out SEFCA’s website.
Top 10 Films
- Nomadland
- Minari
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- One Night in Miami...
- Da 5 Bloods
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Soul
- Mank
Best Actor
Winner: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Runner-Up: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Best Actress
Winner: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Runner-Up: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Runner-Up: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Runner-Up: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Ensemble
Winner: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Runner-Up: One Night in Miami...
Best Director
Winner: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Runner-Up: Regina King, One Night in Miami...
Best Original Screenplay
Winner: Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Runner-Up: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Runner-Up: Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami...
Best Documentary
Winner: Time
Runner-Up: Dick Johnson Is Dead
Best Foreign-Language Film
Winner: Another Round
Runner-Up: Bacurau
Best Animated Film
Winner: Soul
Runner-Up: Wolfwalkers
Best Cinematography
Winner: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Runner-Up: Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
The Gene Wyatt Award
Winner: Minari
Runner-Up: One Night in Miami...
