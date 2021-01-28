The film is getting an exclusive IMAX release ahead of its debut on Hulu.

We at Collider are excited to share with our readers an exclusive clip from Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming film Nomadland, which is garnering critical acclaim and is on track to be a major Oscar contender at this year’s ceremony. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, the film takes place in 2011 and follows a woman named Fern (Frances McDormand) who, after losing her job, decides to sell most of her belongings and live on the road in a van, joining a community of people who call themselves nomads. Along the way she battles through her own grief and loneliness to find a path forward.

Nomadland is absolutely one of the best films you’ll see all year thanks to Zhao’s confident, intimate direction, McDormand’s heartbreaking performance, and some truly brilliant cinematography by Joshua James Richards. All three are on full display in this clip, which follows Fern as she sets up at a rest area to settle in for a few days and crosses paths with a fellow nomad played by David Strathairn.

The film is getting a limited run in select IMAX theaters starting January 29th before it’s released on Hulu and other domestic theaters – including drive-ins – on February 19th. And it’s not hard to see why the film is a great fit for the IMAX format.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

