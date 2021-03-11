Nomadland is officially getting its digital and Blu-ray release this April! Writer-director Chloe Zhao’s intimate epic is considered the frontrunner for Best Picture at the Academy Awards this year after it swept the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards. This is the perfect chance to catch the film and update your Oscar ballot before the ceremony on April 25th.

The DVD and Blu-ray will include special bonus features like:

The Forgotten America

Deleted Scenes- Lunch Interrupted- A Gift from God

Telluride Premiere Q&A with Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao

Hopefully, the special features will also include further background details on the incredible real-life non-professional actors that starred in the movie (only McDormand and David Strathairn were professionals). The super sweet and compassionate Linda May deserves her own featurette at least, as well as the heartbreaking and inspiring story of Swankie and her trip to Alaska.

Additionally, it’d be fascinating to learn more about how Zhao and cinematographer Joshua James Richards captured the breathtaking landscapes that made me yearn for post-quarantine days. In his interview with Collider, Richards discussed how he and Zhao used the geography of the land to punctuate emotional moments in Fern’s (McDormand) journey. He certainly convinced me to prioritize knocking the South Dakota Badlands off my bucket list.

Based on the non-fiction book by Jessica Bruder, Nomadland follows the life of modern-day nomad Fern as she explores an atypical life in mid-West America following the economic collapse of her town and death of her husband. Zhao offers audiences a first-hand look at an extraordinary and unconventional community in this powerfully moving story of hope and resilience. And, of course, McDormand gives another career-defining performance that’s truly unmissable. It’s most certainly a must-see movie, and one of Collider’s top 10 films of 2020.

Nomadland is currently available to stream on Hulu and is playing in theaters. The film will be available on digital on April 13, and Blu-ray on April 27.

