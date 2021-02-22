This week on the pod, Matt and Adam look at two films that examine America from two very different angles.

This week on The Collider Podcast, we're digging through two films that explore the tragedy and viciousness of a late capitalist America. We start off with Nomadland, which examines the fallout of the Great Recession, how the film still manages to find hope and humanity despite its depressing and melancholy subject matter, why certain criticisms of the film don't hold up to scrutiny, and more. We then switch over to the nasty and brutal I Care a Lot, how the films breezy tone belies its evil characters, what the film says about the state of the country, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

For those unfamiliar with the show, The Collider Podcast has been running since 2012 (back when it was called The Collision) with hosts Matt Goldberg and Adam Chitwood talking about the newest movies and major news affecting the entertainment industry. While the podcast has morphed over the years as we've bounced between different platforms and site owners, we're now happy to have the podcast on Megaphone, which means you can find The Collider Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes typically post every Monday or Tuesday with the occasional bonus episode if there's more than one topic to talk about in a given week.

