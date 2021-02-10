Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer for Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, which is set to arrive on Hulu later this month. Nomadland has been dominating the festival circuit since late 2020, making a name for itself as a serious Oscars frontrunner right out of the gate. Among its numerous moments of festival acclaim, Nomadland scooped up the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and the People's Choice Award at TIFF.

In the latest trailer for Nomadland, we get a closer look at France McDormand's performance as Fern, a middle-aged woman who is forced to start her life over following a series of crises both personal and economic. Fern takes to living in a van, traveling across the country, and picking up odd jobs to make ends meet. As she travels across the highways and byways of this sprawling country, her life intersects with a whole host of unique characters who forever change her. This new trailer showcases the soulfulness of Fern's journey, as told through McDormand's performance, as well as the soulfulness and gentle focus of Zhao's direction and script. We're once again reminded of just how powerful this movie is and how it stands to be even more of a conversation starter once it lands on Hulu for mass consumption.

Nomadland comes to Hulu and is available in theaters beginning February 19. Check out the newest trailer for Chloé Zhao's acclaimed new movie below. For more, find out what's coming to Hulu this month.

Here's the official synopsis for Nomadland:

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

