Searchlight Pictures has released a new official Nomadland trailer, offering a further look at one of the best films of the year and a movie that’s sure to be a major contender in the upcoming Oscar race. Based on the book of the same name by Jessica Bruder, the film hails from writer/director Chloé Zhao and is set in the shadow of the Great Recession, following a woman named Fern (Frances McDormand) whose entire rural town is wiped out by the economic collapse. She packs her van and sets off on the road, exploring life outside of conventional society, joining a group of people who call themselves “nomads.”

Zhao (whose next movie is Marvel’s big-budget superhero epic Eternals) shoots the film in a docudrama style, using non-professional actors and real-life nomads to bolster the authenticity of the picture. McDormand is absolutely phenomenal, offering a full portrait of a complex woman in a lot of pain. A recurring theme among the nomads that Fern comes across is they carry with them some kind of past trauma, but they have also made efforts to work through that trauma with this nomadic lifestyle. The film offers an empathetic and insightful portrait of people that society far too often ignores or casts aside, and it’s one of my favorite films of the year.

This new trailer previews all of this and more, including the film’s beautiful, haunting cinematography by Joshua James Richards.

Check out the new Nomadland trailer and brand new poster below. The film will be released on February 19, 2021.

Here’s the official synopsis for Nomadland:

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, NOMADLAND features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Jaimie Alexander Will Return As Lady Sif Presumably, not covered with mysterious tattoos.