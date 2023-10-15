Hollywood is the capital of the movie business, so aspiring actors from all around the world hone their American accents in the hopes of making it big there. A fair number of them succeed; some of the world's biggest stars hail from across the globe, although you might not guess it just from watching their movies.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which non-American actors do the best American accents. They came up with a ton of talented names who sound effortlessly American on screen. Performing convincingly while also putting on accent is no small feat, but these actors knock it out of the park.

10 Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell is an Irish actor who has delivered compelling performances across a host of genres, with highlights including Phone Booth, In Bruges, The Lobster, and the Fantastic Beasts movies. He's successfully played American dozens of times and also showed off a strong English accent in Cassandra's Dream.

"I didn't know [Farrell] was actually Irish until I saw The Banshees of Insherin and was impressed by what I thought was an American actor doing a great Irish accent until I looked up some info on the movie and discovered he's actually from Ireland," said user proxy5th "From Hart's War to Phone Booth to The Batman, I always [thought he was] an American-born actor."

9 Christian Bale

Christian Bale does American accents so well and so frequently that it's easy to forget that he's actually English. His voice morphs from role to role: he's gravelly voiced in the Dark Knight trilogy, fittingly slimy and hollow in American Psycho, and even nails a distinctive Boston accent in The Fighter.

"Christian Bale is my top pick," said Redditor SuperNntendoChlmers "He used to keep his American accent in interviews (especially if he had one in the movie he was promoting) so I didn't realize for a good while he wasn't American."

8 Charlize Theron

Image via Paramount Pictures

Charlize Theron is Hollywood royalty and one of the highest-paid actresses on earth, with iconic roles in Monster and Mad Max: Fury Road, alongside more niche but still stellar work in films like Young Adult. These days, Theron comes across as entirely American, although she grew up in South Africa and her first language is Afrikaans, not English.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen a movie where Charlize Theron plays someone from the country she grew up in. She’s completely lost whatever South African accent she previously had and speaks like an American in all her interviews. That’s very uncommon even for other naturalized citizens," said user biglyorbigleague.

7 Toni Collette

Image via A24

Toni Collette is an Australian actress who is phenomenal in practically everything she does, whether it's The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine, or Hereditary. She's a highly intense, committed performer, known for her physicality and facial expressions. Collette's American accent feels so natural that it's sometimes a bit jarring to see her use her actual accent in some roles.

"Her NYC accent in Shaft really convinced me she was American," said user Redditor proxy5th. "Her versatility is amazing. She nails every role. Her role as Detective Grace Rasmussen in Unbelievable is itself unbelievable. Just a fantastic actress," said user chiliad999. "I had no idea Toni Collette was not American," replied Redditor Ok-Plastic-2992.

6 Matthew Macfadyen

Image via HBO

Matthew Macfadyen may be most well-known now as Succession's Tom Wambsgans, a devious social climber originally from Minnesota but living in New York City. However, he's, in fact, English, and has played some iconic British characters like Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice and Earnshaw in Wuthering Heights.

Macfayden's English accent sounds highly cultured and classy, making his way of speaking in Succession all the more impressive. "Americans can't do a Midwestern accent as well as Macfadyen. He nailed it," said user _jump_yossarian.

5 Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey is probably most famous for playing Charlie Sheen's obsessive neighbor Rose on Two and a Half Men and for her starring role in the Showtime series Yellowjackets. She's originally from New Zealand, and she performs in her natural accent in Peter Jackson's phenomenal drama Heavenly Creatures.

Once again, Lynskey's American accent feels so smooth and natural that one wouldn't suspect that it was put on. "Her American accent is absolutely flawless," said Redditor Pandafy. Lynskey's star has risen significantly over the last few years, so it'll be interesting to see what roles she tackles next.

4 Will Poulter

Will Poulter is a British actor famous for his expressive eyebrows. He first came to mainstream attention in the comedy We're the Millers but has since explored more dramatic roles as in projects like Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit and the Hulu miniseries Dopesick.

Poulter is from London but rarely acts in his native accent these days. "I had no clue [Poulter wasn't American] until I read an interview and I was like he’s British?!" said user celesticaxxz. "Watch him in The Bear. His accent shines," added Redditor keeweejones.

3 Matthew Rhys

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Matthew Rhys is terrific as an undercover KGB agent in The Americans and as the titular defense lawyer in Perry Mason. He's Welsh, and his natural accent is miles away from those of his most famous characters. In the case of the Americans, he's playing a Russian playing an American.

To hear Rhys sounding Welsh, check out the drama Mr. Jones, in which he plays a Welsh journalist. "Between The Americans and Perry Mason, I just took him as an American actor. Then I saw an interview, and his Welsh accent is so deep, I wasn't sure it was him at first. Really jarring," said user squirtloaf.

2 Cate Blanchett

20th Century Studios

Cate Blanchett is another Australian actress who shape-shifts across her roles, frequently playing American, British, Irish, and even Elvish. Some of her most notable projects are Elizabeth, The Aviator, and Blue Jasmine. She also flexed her knack for vocal mimicry in her role as Bob Dylan in I'm Not There.

"Cate Blanchett sounds like an old-school Hollywood actress," said Redditor Mary_Pick_A_Ford. "And she does a fine English accent too. I love her in Thor: Ragnarok where her accent is more well-spoken," said user pandius. "[She] speaks fluent German in TÁR as well. She's a marvel," added Redditor Apart-Prize-7612.

1 Hugh Laurie

Image via NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Hugh Laurie is an icon of British comedy, leading the sketch comedy series A Bit of Fry & Laurie alongside Stephen Fry and lending his talents to Rowan Atkinson's Blackadder and its spinoffs. However, to another generation of fans, he's beloved for his American characters like Senator Tom James in Veep and, most of all, Dr. Gregory House in House.

In other words, he's a true polymath. "I watched the entire series of House without knowing Hugh Laurie was British," said user ChrisWare. "Hugh Laurie did the most convincing, region-specific New Jersey accent," agreed Redditor kewlacious.

