They may not have been born in America, but they were born to make incredible movies!

The heart of the film industry lies in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. If anyone wants to make it in the film industry, Hollywood is the place to be. Naturally, many directors and scriptwriters have been American due to geographical and cultural reasons, however, Hollywood has become an international sensation that has attracted people who speak different languages and come from different backgrounds, but ultimately share one thing in common: a passion for filmmaking.

RELATED:10 Iconic Films that Inspired Filmmakers to Make Movies

Cinema icons such as Alfred Hitchcock, Ang Lee, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Baz Luhrmann are just a handful of non-American directors who have come to Hollywood to kickstart their careers and made a name for themselves.

Christopher Nolan

Born in London, United Kingdom, Christopher Nolan developed an interest in the world of filmmaking from a young age. After graduating from University College London with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, he worked various jobs, such as a script reader, camera operator, and directing corporate videos.

In 1998, Nolan made his directorial debut through an independent neo-noir thriller film, Following. The film garnered positive reviews and became recognized as one of the most notable no-budget films of its time. Two years later, in 2000, Nolan directed a film still considered a classic to this day, Memento. Despite having only directed twelve feature films since 1998, every film he directs becomes an instant box office hit.

Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón Orozco was born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Since 1991, Cuarón has directed eight feature films, namely Sólo con tu pareja, A Little Princess, Great Expectations, Y tu mamá también, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Children of Men, Gravity, and Roma, and has excelled every single one of them.

Gravity, for instance, won seven out of ten Academy Award nominations and Roma won three out of ten Academy Award nominations. His other films, such as Children of Men and Y tu mamá también also received nominations for the BAFTA Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

Ang Lee

Ang Lee is a multi-talented director, writer, and producer, who was born and raised in Taiwan. To his father’s disappointment, he attended a three-year college at the National Arts School (now expanded to the National Taiwan University of Arts). Later, Lee left for the US to study theater at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Though Lee was initially interested in acting, his limited fluency in English turned him to directing instead.

Released in 1991, Pushing Hands became Lee’s writing and directorial debut for a feature film. His breakthrough film would come in 1995, when he made a film adaptation of the classic Jane Austen book, Sense and Sensibility. The film starred big film names such as Emma Thompson (who also wrote the screenplay), Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman, and Hugh Grant. Lee would direct more reputable Hollywood films such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Brokeback Mountain, and Life of Pi. He has certainly become an inspiring figure as one of the few renowned Asian directors in Hollywood.

RELATED:What Makes Ang Lee's Movies Timeless? Revisiting 'Sense & Sensibility,' 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' & 'Brokeback Mountain'

Miloš Forman

Jan Tomáš “Miloš” Forman, otherwise known as Miloš Forman, was a film director of Czech origin. In 1964, Forman made his directorial debut on Black Peter, a black-and-white Czech film that won the top award of Golden Leopard at the Locarno International Film Festival. Years later, in 1971, Forman directed his first American movie, titled Taking Off.

In 1975, however, was when Forman made his breakthrough as a director. He directed the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which starred actors, Jack Nicholson and Danny DeVito. The film, which won five out of nine Academy Award nominations, was a Hollywood success, and it also became the second-highest-grossing film of 1975. He would go on to direct more critically-acclaimed Hollywood films such as Amadeus, The People Vs. Larry Flynt, and Man on the Moon.

Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock, born in Leytonstone in 1899 England, first expressed interest in the field of engineering, however, he later developed a more profound interest in creative writing, and that was the start of his path toward cinema. After making a directorial debut with the 1925 film The Pleasure Garden, he followed this with The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog, which became his first commercial success.

A few years later, in 1929, he would direct Blackmail, his first sound film. In 1940, Hitchcock transitioned to making movies in Hollywood and eventually received his first Academy Award nomination in the category of Best Director for the psychological thriller Rebecca, which starred Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine. Hitchcock would direct at least 50 feature films, with some notable ones such as Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, Vertigo, Psycho, The Birds, and many more.

Jane Campion

Born in Wellington, New Zealand, Dame Elizabeth Jane Campion has been making short films since 1980. Her directorial debut was an Australian feature film in 1989 titled Sweetie. With her third critically-acclaimed film The Piano, she earned her first Academy Award nominations, of which the leading actress, Holly Hunter, won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

With six appearances, Genevieve Lemon was the most frequent collaborator of Campion, Nicole Kidman starred in The Portrait of a Lady, In the Cut, and the second season of Top of the Lake. Her most recent feature film, The Power of the Dog (2021), was possibly her most successful film yet. With Campion as the director and an impressive ensemble of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and more, the film received twelve Academy Award nominations, with one win for Jane Campion for Best Director.

RELATED:Every Jane Campion Film, Ranked: From 'The Piano' to 'Power of the Dog'

Nicolas Winding Refn

Nicolas Winding Refn is a Danish film director, screenwriter, and producer, who has frequently collaborated with actors Mads Mikkelsen, Tom Hardy, and Ryan Gosling. Refn kickstarted his career with the Pusher trilogy (1996 - 2005), which explored the violent criminal underworld of Copenhagen.\

In 2009, he directed the adventure film Valhalla Rising, which also starred Mikkelsen who played the leading role of One-Eye. Two years later in 2011, Drive, which starred Ryan Gosling, was released. The neo-noir and arthouse feel and style were what drew many audiences to Refn - the haunting but aesthetically pleasing film, backed with ambient electronic music distinguished the film from many others.

Guillermo del Toro

Born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, Guillermo del Toro developed an early interest in films at eight. His first venture into the film industry was through make-up and special effects, which he learned from special-effects artist Dick Smith. After ten years as a special-effects make-up artist, Del Toro formed his company, Necropia (1985). In 1993, he made his feature film directorial debut with the film Cronos, a Mexican independent horror drama film that was well-received and loved by critics and audiences.

Del Toro’s work is mostly inspired and characterized by fairy tales and horror folklore while simultaneously instilling “visual or poetic beauty in the grotesque.” Over the years, he would direct the films that many consider cinema classics today: Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and more. His next feature film will be a stop-motion animated adaptation of Pinocchio, which will be released on Netflix on December 22nd this year.

Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott was born and raised in County Durham, England. He graduated from the Royal College of Art in London. He started working as a trainee set designer with the BBC, and at one point, was assigned to design for series such as Doctor Who and The Daleks, which entailed designing many alien creatures.

He founded a film and commercial production company with his brother Tony Scott called Ridley Scott Associates (RSA). In the late 1970s, he was commissioned by Paramount Pictures to direct his first feature film, The Duellists. Two years later in 1979, he directed Alien with 20th Century Fox, and in 1982, Blade Runner with Warner Bros. Pictures. Some of his other notable works include Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Prometheus, and The Martian.

RELATED:8 Underrated Ridley Scott Movies That Deserve More Love

Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann made his directorial debut with the 1992 Australian romantic comedy Strictly Ballroom, which received many nominations and won awards for the respective departments within the film, such as costume design, editing, production design, directing screenplay, and more.

In 1996, Luhrmann directed his second film, a modernized adaptation of the classic William Shakespeare tragedy, Romeo + Juliet. The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Romeo and Claire Danes as Juliet. In 2013, he directed an adaptation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald classic, The Great Gatsby. Nine years later, in 2022, he announced the release of the biographical film, Elvis, based on the life of the rock and roll icon, Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler).

KEEP READING:8 Best Performances From Directors in Their Own Movies