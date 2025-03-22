The Godfather was a watershed moment for crime movies, but that's far from the only genre it's influenced. Francis Ford Coppola's Mafia masterpiece was innovative in so many ways that countless different storytellers across all genres have been able to learn vital lessons from it. The lighting, the cinematography, the direction, the acting, the music—all of it and more would inspire filmmakers for generations to come. A truly timeless film often inspires for more reasons than one, and that is particularly true for this one.

People often associate The Godfather with other mafia movies, like Goodfellas and The Untouchables, but the following list will focus on movies that connect to it in less obvious but no less significant ways. The Godfather is a critically acclaimed, dark, violent epic about family values, the American Dream, loss of self, and power. People also lump The Godfather Part II together with the first, so movies about the immigrant experience will also belong here. These certainly aren't the only non-crime movies that one should watch for those who love Coppola's tour-de-force, and they represent a wide variety of styles, but they're all definitely worth checking out for when you're not in the mood for the crime genre.

10 'Boogie Nights' (1997)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Image Via New Line Cinema

Paul Thomas Anderson's breakout movie Boogie Nights borrows more stylistically from Goodfellas than from The Godfather, but its themes, tone, and subject matter have similarities with the latter, too. The main character (Mark Wahlberg) undergoes a significant character arc in which he loses touch with himself—much like how Michael Corleone goes from being a decent guy to becoming a terribly cold-hearted mafioso. Boogie Nights' protagonist even changes his name from Eddie Adams to Dirk Diggler.

There's also a strong sense of family in both of those movies. Even though Boogie Nights is a prime example of found family while The Godfather is about the bond between blood relatives, there's no doubting the similarities in how they each display the significance of having people around you who are loyal. Burt Reynolds nails one of his best roles as the father figure, almost like a godfather of the porn industry. Along with Boogie Nights' critical acclaim and shocking moments of violence, Godfather fans may want to check this one out.