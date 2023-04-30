Animated movies have a long history of enchanting children and adults alike. While many fans of the genre may instantly think of Disney films (they have dominated the field) there are other studios creating fun and engaging content. Warner Animation Group, Dreamworks Animation, and Illumination Animated Studios are heavy hitters in the genre.

From Minions behaving badly to Trolls singing their hearts out, a handful of animated films stand out from the rest. With memorable characters and clever storylines, these films are shining examples of the craft. Take a deep dive to see which current animated movies are destined to become classics.

10 Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)

The epic battle between cat and mouse continues in Tom & Jerry: The Movie. Fans of the cartoon will be happy to know that everyone's favorite duo is still going at it. The chase unfolds at The Royal Gate Hotel in New York City, where Jerry Mouse has taken up residence.

The hotel hires Tom Cat to remove the unwanted mouse before an important wedding. The cartoon is a combo of live-action and classic animation, which makes for a fun watch. It features an all-star cast. Chloe Grace Mortez and Micheal Pena take the lead. Filled with high-jinx and plenty of action, Tom & Jerry: The Movie is just as much fan as the cartoon everyone remembers from childhood.

9 The Angry Birds 2 Movie (2016)

It's hard to believe that a movie about talking birds and pigs could be good, but The Angry Birds Movie proves that possible. The premise continues to be hilarious in The Angry Birds 2 Movie. The story continues after Red (played by funny man Jason Sudeikis) saves Bird Island from the pigs.

The tyrant Zeta now threatens both Bird and Pig Islands with icy projectiles, and the unlikely team must join forces to save the day. What makes the computer-animated film shine is the stellar cast of characters. Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, and Bill Hader round out the cast. Clever and cute, The Angry Birds 2 Movie is a solid contender to become a modern classic.

8 The Bad Guys (2022)

The Bad Guys is about a notorious group of thieving animals caught in the act. To avoid serving time, they pretend to want to change their ways until their leader has a real change of heart. Pierre Perifel (of Kung Fu Panda 2 and Rise of the Guardians) directed this animated film based on a children's graphic novel series.

It features a talented ensemble cast. Sam Rockwell stands out as Mr. Wolf, and Craig Robinson iscomical as Mr. Shark. Yet, the true magic of this film lies in the message, everyone deserves a second chance. Heartwarming, funny, and inspiring, The Bad Guys will entertain viewers for years.

7 Minions: The Rise Of Gru (2022)

Despicable Me premiered in 2010, creating a behemoth franchise. Gru and The Minions are featured in several spin-offs and sequels, including Minions: The Rise of Gru. The story takes viewers back to the 1970s to meet an 11-year-old Gru who aspires to be a supervillain and is on the run from the evil super group the Vicious 6.

The movie features an A-list cast. Steve Carrell is back at it as Gru, while Alan Arkin voices the super-villain, Wild Knuckles. Michelle Yeoh (who made history as the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Lead Actress for her role inEverything Everywhere All At Once) voices Master Chow. Don't worry,there is noshortage of Minion shenanigans in this modern classic.

6 Trolls World Tour (2020)

Trolls took the world by storm in 2016, and Trolls World Tour has all the elements to be an awesome sequel. Of course, everyone's favorite characters return (Anna Kendrick is peppy as ever as Poppy), and fun new characters are introduced (Kenan Thompson vibes as Tiny Diamond).

Poppy and Branch (Justine Timberlake) learn there are six different troll lands beyond Troll Village, each devoted to six different kinds of music. They set off on a quest to stop Queen Barb (voiced by Rachel Bloom) from stealing all the melodies. The colors are vibrant, their world is adorable, and Trolls World Tour is wholly unforgettable. Be on the lookout for upcoming Trolls 3.

5 Croods: A New Age (2020)

A sequel is rarely as good as its predecessor, but that's the case with Croods: A New Age. The pre-historic family discovers a walled-in paradise and competes with a more evolved family, the Bettermans. The original impressive cast reunites (with heavy hitters like Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds), and there's no shortage of laughs.

Direct by Joel Crawford (the creative mind behind Puss In Boots: The Last Wish andKung Fu Panda), the animated feature is filled with slapstick action that's sure to entertain the entire family. It's the wholesome storytelling fans need and fits the bill to be a classic in the making.

4 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse (2018)

Once in a while, a groundbreaking film hits screens and changes how viewers see the genre. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse blew fans away with its stylized animation and masterful storytelling. It follows a Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) who becomes Spider-man when he's bitten by a radioactive spider.

He soon discovers there are others who have the same powers, and they must band together to stop the evil Kingpin (Liev Schreiber). Fans are immersed in the action as if they've entered the pages of a comic book. Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, the movie hits all the right notes to be a modern classic.

3 Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (2022)

Visionary filmmaker, Guillermo Del Toro is known for his stunning cinematography mixed with fantasy elements. The Academy Award-winning director dazzles again with Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, a unique retelling of the classic fairytale. The stop-motion animated film tells the story of the fabled wooden boy.

A top-notch cast voices the characters (Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, and Christopher Waltz, just to name a few), and features the magical visuals Del Toro is known for. It gently explores death and grief in a touching way that is sure to produce a tear or two. Whimsical, ambitious, and full of heart, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio is a triumphant-animated film.

2 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Looking for a fun animated romp? Look no further than Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. The plot is about Puss in Boots realizing he's used all but one of his nine lives on his misadventures. He must go on an epic crusade to obtain the mythical Last Wish to restore his vitality.

Antonio Banderas returns as Puss and Salma Hayek makes an appearance as Kitty Softpaws. Harvey Guillen (of the hilarious series What We Do in the Shadows) stands out as Perrito and a lovable therapy dog. The trio makes a perfect team to root for on their quest. Funny and action-packed, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish lives up to the hype.

1 The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Nintendo fans will love The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which brings the beloved video game characters to life. Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) to stop Bowser (played by the legendary Jack Black) from his evil plans. The adventure takes viewers on a wild ride through Mushroom Kingdom.

Directed by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, and Pierre Leduc (three influential artists in the animation world), the movie is a blockbuster sensation. Not to mention that Black casually dropped the catchiest movie track ever ("Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches"). The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits all the marks of a modern classic.

