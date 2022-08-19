In 2010, Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland hit theaters, and audiences were treated to the surreal images of classic Disney characters portrayed by live actors and CGI. Shortly after, Disney began to crank out more and more live-action remakes of classic movies, or even retellings in the same vein as Wicked, where the villains were the protagonists. In 2019, they proved they didn't even need physical actors with a CGI remake of The Lion King.

With how popular this trend is, there are still many animated Disney movies that deserve the live-action treatment. It's also shocking that Disney is the only company doing this at the moment. There are plenty of animated films over the years that could find new life through either live-action or CGI remakes, especially if they didn't do well in theaters on release. While popular movies have built-in fan bases, re-making failures could breathe new life into them and allow writers and producers to learn from past mistakes.

'Animal Farm' (1954)

The first British animated feature was an adaptation of George Orwell's novel of the same name in which farm animals stand in for the rise of the Soviet Union. Following the advice of Old Major the boar, the animals of Manor Farm drive away their neglectful farmer and decide to run things themselves. Unfortunately, the conflict between Major's successors see the animal's utopia turn into another form of oppression.

At its core, Animal Farm is a cautionary tale of how ideals can be warped by totalitarians. CGI animation can help by offering cute designs for the animals as they commit terrible acts. Andy Serkis is set to to direct the latest animated adaptation of the story, and given the actor's talent, it'll likely be top-notch.

'Wizards' (1977)

From the mind of Ralph Bakshi comes a story of two wizard-brothers fighting for rulership over a post-apocalyptic Earth. The evil brother, Blackwolf, discovers a projector full of Nazi propaganda that inspires his troop in battle. When his brother, Avatar, stops an assassin, he learns of Blackwolf's actions and sets off with some unlikely companions to confront him.

Despite its creative premise, Wizards is held back by its animation, which is, stylized, cheap-looking, and saturated with live-action footage. If remade using CGI, the animation would be more universal, and they could properly depict the battle scenes that had to be rushed originally. The simplistic character designs could also be given more detail and grit to match the apocalyptic landscapes they live in.

'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

An eternal unicorn learns that she may be the last of her kind after learning from a rambling butterfly that the other unicorns were driven away long ago by a Red Bull. So, the unicorn sets out to find them. Along with a bumbling magician and a bandit's wife, she faces many perils and learns the price of love and regret.

Although Topcraft's animation is amazingly detailed and stylistic, it can sometimes come across as stiff, and some character designs are questionable. A CGI remake would allow new animators to add to this strong foundation. It also offers new talent a chance at these songs, for as talented as Jeff Bridges and Mia Farrow are, singers they were not.

'The Adventures of Mark Twain' (1985)

Stop-motion pioneer Will Vinton lent his talents to a charming story of Tom Sawyer and his friends ending up on an airship owned by Mark Twain. They are allowed to explore the ship, during which time they watch and listen to many of Twain's stories. However, things become dire when they learn Twain is steering his ship into Halley's Comet.

The idea of an anthology story based around Twain's writings is a fun way to introduce today's children to the father of American literature. If it was retold, however, it would likely be in CGI, since it's cheaper and quicker to produce than stop-motion.

'Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland' (1989)

Based on the American comic strip of the same name, Nemo is saddened to learn that he won't be able to see the circus because his parents are too busy. That night, after falling asleep, he is met by several members of the circus, who claim they were sent by King Morpheus, ruler of Slumberland. They take him to see the king, who offers Nemo the chance to be his successor and protect Slumberland from the Nightmare King.

The concept of traveling through a dreamland offers too many creative possibilities to pass up. Films like Inside Out andSoul have shown how surreal these worlds can look in CGI, and Nemo's rounded character designs also match those films. It would just need a more focused story with fewer detours to work.

'Ferngully: The Last Rainforest' (1992)

Krysta is a fairy living in Ferngully, a hidden forest kingdom in Australia, where her people maintain the natural order. One day, she learns that human loggers have arrived at the forest's edge and goes to investigate. She accidentally shrinks one down to her size, while the others unknowingly unleash an ancient spirit of destruction.

In 2009,James Cameron's Avatar was a visually stunning story that showed audiences how grand and beautiful worlds created through CGI could get. Technology has improved in the following decades, so imagine how gorgeous the forest would look. CGI could also bring Hexxus, the evil spirit, to life in greater detail, and properly showcase his destructive powers.

'We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story' (1993)

A scientist from the future has invented time travel and decides to go back in time to delight the children of the 20th century. His plan is to take dinosaurs from their natural habitat, feed them a cereal that grants them sentience, and drop them in New York City. There, they meet a runaway kid trying to join the circus, who agrees to take them to the Museum of Natural History.

With a few re-writes to add some cohesion, We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story could work as a good live-action CGI hybrid film. Cinematic dinosaurs have never looked better, and the more lighthearted premise offers a chance to see them interacting with humans without the story turning into Jurassic Park. It'd be nice to remind audiences that dinosaurs are more than monsters.

'The Swan Princess' (1994)

Once upon a time, a prince and a princess were arranged to marry and unite their kingdoms. Unfortunately, Prince Derek accidentally offends princess Odette, and she breaks the arrangement. During the trip home, an evil sorcerer kills her father and turns Odette into a swan in an effort to force her to marry him.

A live-action remake would do wonders for The Swan Princess, especially if they took inspiration from Kenneth Branagh'sCinderella, where the beautiful costumes and castle design stole the show. There have been many great live-action Cinderellas, so the actress could have a lot of fun in the role. CGI would need to be used for the transformation scenes and the animal sidekicks.

'Cats Don't Dance' (1997)

Danny is a young cat looking to make it as an actor in Hollywood. Unfortunately, he learns that animal actors are given bit parts in movies limited to their species, while humans get all the lead roles. Not to be discouraged, Danny assembles his fellow actors to perform a stage production and show the world what they're capable of.

Cats Don't Dance bombed during its original release, but the message and premise are too good to leave alone.Space Jam: A New Legacy proves that Warner Brothers knows how to maintain comedic timing with CGI characters and keep the spirit of their 2D designs. As such, they'd have no problem re-creating the fast-paced animation and expressive character designs of Cat's Don't Dance with CGI models for a new generation.

'Titan A.E.' (2000)

In the far future, Earth is destroyed by aliens called the Drej, who fear that humanity will soon grow to challenge them thanks to their Titan project. The project's scientist entrusts his son, Cale, with a golden ring before vanishing with the ship. Fifteen years later, Cale learns that the ring has a map that leads to the Titan, which can help humanity rebuild.

Titan A.E. was originally going to be a live-action production before 20th Century Fox switched to animation. The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have since shown how live-action series can focus on the gritty day-to-day struggles in a changing galaxy. Titan could be a mature non-Star Wars option due to its bleaker tone.

