In the age of Prestige TV, HBO has cemented itself as the go-to place for television's best shows. From breaking Emmys records to dominating cultural conversation, the premium cable channel has produced some of the most critically lauded and beloved television shows of all time. Moreover, it spearheaded the modern Golden Age of Television, building a library that's been highly influential in 2000s television.

As difficult as it may be to believe, however, the network does not retain a monopoly over interesting television. While HBO has become the standard-bearer for quality TV, the vast landscape of the small screen provides a good number of exciting, funny and thought-provoking television shows. Many of these shows bear striking similarities to some of HBO's hits, so for fans of HBO's programming looking for similar shows, these are some of the best non-HBO shows that feel very much like they belong to the cable network.

10 'Bad Sisters' (2022–Present)

Created by Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel & Brett Baer

Adapted from the Belgian series, Clan, Sharon Horgan's darkly comic Bad Sisters centers around the Garveys, a close-knit group of five Irish sisters. Co-created by Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters picks up in the immediate aftermath of the sudden death of Grace's (Anne-Marie Duff) abusive and controlling husband, John Paul (Claes Bang). The show follows the insurance investigation into his death as well as the earlier attempts of the other sisters — Eva (Horgan), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Green) and Becka (Eve Hewson) — to kill John Paul.

Similar to HBO's Big Little Lies, Bad Sisters balances its comedy with an empathetic and earnest look at the lives of the women at its center. Most importantly, both shows highlight the insidious way domestic violence can grow and consume its victims. With a murder-mystery engine driving both shows, Bad Sisters is a perfect companion for HBO's Big Little Lies.

9 'Broadchurch' (2013–2017)

Created by Chris Chibnall

The murder of a young person and its ensuing police investigation and media coverage cause ripples across a small town, testing the people's personal and professional boundaries. Interestingly, this logline effectively describes both ITV's excellent Broadchurch and HBO's Kate Winslet-starring, Mare of Easttown. Severely underrated, Broadchurch is an excellent entry in the crime genre that impressively goes beyond the basic police procedural

In Broadchurch, which ran for three seasons from 2013 to 2017, David Tennant and Olivia Colman portray the detectives tasked with finding the killer of a local 11-year-old boy. In Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet plays the titular detective, Mare Sheehan, and Evan Peters is her partner on the case. While both shows never lose sight of their central investigations, they are also very interested in examining how such a tragedy affects the community, especially the grieving family. Both shows lead with love and empathy as they tell the stories of everyone trying to put their lives back together.

8 'Disclaimer' (2024)

Created by Alfonso Cuarón

Infidelity, deceit and death. In Alfonso Cuarón's Disclaimer, the sudden re-emergence of past truths threatens to ruin the perfect life acclaimed documentary journalist Catherine (Cate Blanchett) has created for herself. As some of her secrets become unburied, Catherine - and the audience - becomes increasingly unsure as to who to believe. Based on Renée Knight's novel of the same name, the Apple TV+ show also starred Kevin Kline and Lesley Manville.

With equal star power and also sharing Disclaimer's calling cards of infidelity, deceit and death, HBO's The Undoing was a pulpy, twisty, courtroom drama. While it unspooled in a relatively more linear fashion than Disclaimer, fans of The Undoing also had the cinematic pleasure of watching the carefully crafted life Nicole Kidman's Grace Fraser had created for herself come tumbling down with the revelations of previously buried truths. Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel, You Should Have Known, the limited series was a big hit for HBO and co-starred Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Édgar Ramirez and Lily Rabe.

7 'Downton Abbey' (2010–2015)

Created by Julian Fellowes

Before Julian Fellowes was telling the stories of the New York aristocratic and wealthy elites, their domestic servants and their relationships to the changing times for HBO, he was doing the same across the pond. Fellowes was chronicling the Yorkshire aristocratic and wealthy elites, their domestic servants, and their relationships to the changing times for ITV.

In Downton Abbey, Fellowes used the events of the time (1912–1926) to examine the changing lives of both the British aristocracy and their domestic help. The Gilded Age shifts his focus to New York City during the Gilded Age years as he examines the conflicts between the recently rich and those with old, inherited wealth. As he does in Downton Abbey, he also examines the lives of their domestic workers. Both shows are endlessly entertaining, filled with optimal authenticity thanks to excellent performances and top-notch production and costume design.

6 'Master of the Air' (2024)

Created by John Shiban and John Orloff