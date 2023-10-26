CGI has come a long way, particularly in the last fifteen years, meaning that films with stunning visuals are now rather common. However, there's still something authentic about practical effects that CGI can't emulate. Often, practical effects simply look better too.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which non-horror movies have the best practical effects of all. They came up with several fantastic picks, from Titanic to Lord of the Rings. Some of these films were truly groundbreaking and still look amazing today.

10 'Star Wars - Episode V: Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The original Star Wars movies were made when CGI was practically non-existent, so George Lucas and co. relied on forced perspective and lots of miniatures. They used scale models, giant puppets, matte paintings, remote control robots, and more. The crew absolutely nailed it, creating a vibrant and unique sci-fi aesthetic that's still impactful today.

RELATED: The 10 Most Underrated Sci-Fi Thrillers, According to Reddit

"[I] was watching Return of the Jedi last night and am still amazed at how incredible Jabba looks, especially in light of how awful he is in every iteration since 1983," said user IndyMLVC. "Same goes for Yoda," added Redditor Every-Cook5084.

9 'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

Little Shop of Horrors is a wonderful musical comedy about Seymour Krelborn (Rick Moranis), a nerdy flower shop worker on Skid Row, who discovers a bloodthirsty plant he names Audrey II, after his co-worker and crush (Ellen Greene). The plant was an elaborate puppet (several, in fact), which they filmed at a slower speed and then sped up in the final version.

"The animatronic lips and mouth of the plant might be perfect," said user Spidremonkey. "The motion of the tendrils is also fantastic. It's jaw-dropping to think that they did that animating actual physical objects and using ingenious movie cutting and camera tricks," said Redditor DoktorSigma. "You simply can’t achieve better animatronics/puppet work and integration," added user Dr_Disaster.

8 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in this sci-fi about a man who keeps dying and resurrecting in his battle against invading aliens: it's Independence Day meets Groundhog Day. The acting and writing are terrific, as are the visuals, which blend CGI and practical effects. While the Mimics were computer-generated, most of the missiles and explosions were real.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Netflix Shows, According to Reddit

"The exo-suits in particular were real, and you can tell when you see them. Fantastic movie in general," said Redditor Majkarpslayer. Indeed, the crew built over 100 suits for the film, drawing on real designs used by the military.

7 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Image via Universal Studios

The latest Jurassic World movies may have more sophisticated CGI, but the original Jurassic Park can't be topped in terms of awe. The movie used both practical and computer-generated effects to produce dinos that still look great thirty years later. The dinosaurs are only on-screen for about 15 minutes out of the whole movie, but they had an outside impact on cinema.

In particular, effects legend Stan Winston built a 20 ft tall, 17, 500 pound animatronic T-rex for the film. "All of the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park feel absolutely real," said user roto_disc. "Oh yeah, for sure. Especially the egg hatch," agreed Redditor Every-Cook5084.

6 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Roadshow Entertainment

George Miller has claimed that 90% of the effects in Mad Max: Fury Road were practical. This is impressive, given all the car chases, crashes, and explosions. Most of the stunts were real too, even the death-defying ones like the War Boys pole-vaulting between moving vehicles.

"Mad Max: Fury Road is the gold standard for [practical effects]. They won an Oscar for it and deserved it," said user craftycommando. "Fury Road shows how practical effects and CGI can be used in tandem to create a cool scene," agreed Redditor MoobyTheGoldenSock.

5 'Speed' (1994)

Image via 20th Century Fox

It's a delightfully simple concept: a bus has been rigged to explode if its speed drops below 50 miles per hour, so cop Jack Traven (Keanu Reeves) and resourceful passenger Annie (Sandra Bullock) must use all their wits to keep its occupants alive. What follows is essentially one gigantic car chase, with the film using its few story elements to maximum effect.

RELATED: The 10 Best Feel-Good Movies of the Last 10 Years, According to Reddit

The white-knuckle action scenes were done practically, with the crew using multiple buses, one of which was driven at high speed and two of which were blown up. The result is good old-fashioned action entertainment. "Every scene on that bus on the highway was filmed on that bus on that highway. Adds so much tension and fatigue to everyone on board," said user JeffRyan1.

4 'Inception' (2010)

Christopher Nolan famously prefers practical effects to CGI. That's why Oppenheimer used real explosions. Perhaps the finest example of Nolan's knack for practical effects is Inception, which has a ton of mind-bending scenes. The iconic hallway sequence, for instance, required an actual rotating set and the meticulous rearranging of lights and cameras.

"[Nolan's] FX shots are complimented by CGI, if only for scenery. They do the stunts practically when they can, and use CGI for the big things that can’t. [He] really gets the best of both," said user GeekAesthete. "Knowing how to use practical effects for the spectacle and CG to basically cut those all together is masterful," added Redditor Bashcypher.

3 'Dante's Peak' (1997)

Dante's Peak is a disaster movie about a dormant volcano that erupts in a peaceful Pacific Northwest town. Pierce Brosnan stars as a volcanologist who tries to warn the townsfolk about the danger, but is met with skepticism. The movie as a whole is a little shaky, but the effects are breathtaking.

"They built a MASSIVE set with a hydraulic damn and used 1/4 scale RC cars. I’ve never seen anything else quite like it where the whole scene is practical and filmed in camera," said user frockinbrock. "For filming the ash cloud from when the volcano finally exploded, they put a camera underneath an air cannon as it was being fired then superimposed the footage onto the shot of the town watching the volcano explode," Redditor res30stupid explains.

2 'The Lord of the Rings' (2001-2003)

Image via Warner Bros.

Peter Jackson's fantasy epic has aged remarkably well, in large part because they used practical effects as much as possible rather than CGI. Miniatures were used for many of the locations, while makeup and prosthetics provided the looks for most of the Orcs and Uruk-hai. Not to mention, the Shire was actually a real place built by the crew, which tourists can still visit today.

"The Lord of the Rings deserves a mention for all the optical illusions to make the hobbits look small," said user ClarkTwain. "Not just to make the hobbits look small, but the miniatures of Minas Tirith and many others were so awesomely detailed they're indistinguishable from the real thing," added Redditor jfks_headjustdidthat.

1 'Titanic' (1997)

Image via Paramount

The Avatar movies are far more intricate and epic, but Titanic remains the pinnacle of James Cameron's storytelling. To create this iconic drama about the doomed ship, Cameron sent underwater teams to shoot the actual Titanic wreckage and used pioneering scale models to emulate the sinking.

'Scale' here is a little misleading, as they were among the largest models ever used for a movie: one of the models was 162 ft long, while a 17 million gallon tank was used to submerge them. "The whole sinking still look amazing 26 years later," said Redditor -Hastis-.

NEXT: 10 Movies With a Strong Start and a Bad Second Half