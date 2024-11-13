Stephen King is arguably one of the most iconic authors in his genre, writing fictional horror, psychological thrillers, and supernatural occurrences that have readers glued to the pages of his books. So, it is no surprise that some of his works have been adapted for both the silver and small screen, and other projects look as though they drew inspiration from his themes. Even TV shows that don’t have those horror elements, King is so known for still investing in mystery and intrigue, showing viewers that blood, gore, and jumpscares don’t have to be at the forefront of a series to feel like a King novel.

No, these shows will dive deeper into the psychological impact the plot has on characters, such as The Leftovers and Lost, or even dive into the “what if” questions that come with watching the series Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone. Even though these shows don’t have traditional horror elements, they still feel like a King novel in the way he likes to egg the reader on, making them flip through the pages to find out what is actually happening, bringing them into a solid mystery that might even deal with aspects of the supernatural. Expanding on a world and creating a story on the screen over a number of seasons allows viewers to really ingrain themselves into the plot, with writers fleshing out the ups, downs, and climactic pitfalls that King is known for developing in some of his best books. If you enjoy King’s novels, take a look at these shows that feel as though they come straight from the pages of his books.

10 ‘Mr. Robot’ (2015)

Created By Sam Esmail

The show Mr. Robot is unique in that the plot revolves around an unreliable protagonist. Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) is a senior cybersecurity engineer working for AllSafe Cybersecurity while also hacking his way through peoples’ personal finances as a vigilante hacker. The thing is, Elliot has dissociative identity disorder and other mental health disorders that lead him to have drug addiction issues as well as antisocial tendencies. Viewers never know when he is telling the truth or what he is going to do next, making this psychological thriller on par with many King novels.

The dark tone and plot twists of Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) and Elliot's relationship and their partnership to bring down big American corporations, including Elliot’s place of employment, lure viewers into a series that is both chaotic and grounded. It has similar themes to that of King’s novels while exploring one of TV's most interesting anti-heroes who, at times, doesn’t know what is really happening in the world around him, making this psychological thriller suspenseful and one of the best shows to air on television.

9 ‘Chernobyl’ (2019)

Created By Craig Mazin

There might not be elements of the supernatural in Chernobyl, but there are significant themes of violence, doubt, and reasoning. A historical drama, Chernobyl is a dramatized version of the real-life nuclear explosion that occurred in 1986. The miniseries revolves around the first responders and those who were actually involved in the disaster. It is often cited as one of TV's finest dramas ever created by HBO and includes stellar performances from actors such as Stellan Skarsgård, Jared Harris, and Barry Keoghan.

Like many of King’s novels, the series conveys a tone of dread in a helpless situation that will have lasting consequences. It shows what happens when authority figures lie and become so power-hungry that they abuse the power of information to get away with something, even something as disastrous as a nuclear explosion. Chernobyl is all about the power of truth and scientific reasoning in the wake of a national catastrophe, a concept that does make it hard to watch since it is based on a true story.

Chernobyl Release Date 2019-05-00 Cast Jared Harris , Stellan Skarsgård , Emily Watson , Paul Ritter , Sam Troughton , Con O'Neill , Adrian Rawlins , Alan Williams Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

8 ‘Fringe’ (2008)

Created By J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci

The five-season series Fringe didn’t get much love during the first season but gained traction and a cult following later down the line. Revolving around FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv) as she works with Dr. Walter Bishop (John Noble) and his estranged son Peter (Joshua Jackson), the series shows the team working with fringe science in order to understand unnatural occurrences that are linked to a parallel universe and an alternate timeline.

A sci-fi series mixed with “monster of the week” episodes and an overarching mythology that rules the narrative, Fringe investigates many of the themes King uses in his work. From Olivia’s memory and childhood trauma to supernatural elements and the consequences of human action, the series is an entertaining showdown of good vs. evil. In this case, the evil, antagonistic characters just happen to be alternate versions of the main group, making it that much more thrilling with plot twists viewers never see coming.

7 ‘Mare Of Easttown’ (2021)

Created By Brad Ingelsby

A small-town detective in Easttown, a suburb outside of Philadelphia, Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), is working to figure out who murdered a young single mother while trying her best to keep her personal life in order. Mare of Easttown follows the title character as she tries her best to calm the tight-knit community down while learning secrets those closest to her never wanted to see the light of day.

The psychological thriller is one of the best shows to air on television in recent years. It brings with it all the necessary themes and tropes of the genre, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats and learning small-town secrets right along with Mare Tangling, together the power of working towards a common goal with a sense of unease that doesn’t allow for trust. Mare of Easttown has viewers tuning in to learn who the murder is as well as learning what led the main character on a path of self-destruction and self-loathing.

6 ‘The Sinner’ (2017)

Developed By Derek Simonds

The Sinner follows the story of homicide detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he investigates murders in a very non-traditional manner. With a sense of empathy for both the victims of his cases and the perpetrators, Ambrose must buckle down in order to get his facts straight in order to bring the right person to justice, even if he starts skirting the line with that person and moving into somewhat friendly territory.

An anthology series comprised of four seasons, each season sees Ambrose investigating a new crime and murder, bringing in different characters with whom he develops bonds, blurring the line between professionalism and personal feelings, and bringing in self-doubt and bias towards people. The series features classic thrills and suspense mixed in with classic themes seen in crime mysteries. Pair that with character drama, a dark undertone, and a plot that sinks its hooks into viewers, and The Sinner very well could be a King novel with its compelling twists, sinister antagonists, and a protagonist who tries and sometimes fails to do the right thing.

5 ‘Legion’ (2017)

Created By Noah Hawley

While it is a superhero show, Legion is a bit different than other shows in the genre. It leans more into the mental health of the mutants and how they are perceived by the rest of the world when their powers first begin to manifest, especially that of David Haller (Dan Stevens). Diagnosed with schizophrenia, Haller jumps from one mental institution to the next throughout his childhood, something that stays with him through his adulthood. Finally, he learns the truth: he is a mutant, and there is more to the world than he ever knew.

The series is darker than others in the genre, showing a protagonist who isn’t the most reliable and who, while good, definitely has a dark side to him. Like some of the novels in King’s extensive catalog, Legion mixes thrills and suspense with tropes of childhood trauma and good vs evil in the form of a government conspiracy. Surreal and a departure from the typical superhero shows, pushing boundaries and enticing viewers with artistic imagery and psychological intrigue shown through the lens of a main character who is, at times, confused with his own reality.

4 ‘Lost’ (2004)

Created By J.J. Abrams, Jeffery Lieber, and Damon Lindelof

Lost is one of those shows that very well could have come from the pages of one of King’s books. A plane crash, a mysterious island, and a group of strangers, the series is a thrilling mystery that doesn’t seem to have any plausible answers. With an ensemble cast of characters that hold secrets and devious plans, plots, and alliances, Lost combines science fiction and adventure with the supernatural to create one of the best shows of the 2000s.

The show’s six-season run was full of plot twists and incredible character development, and viewers tuned in each week to find out what would happen next. While the series finale has mixed reviews, at best, Lost is a fantastic non-horror show for fans of King’s work. Exploring fears, the unknown, and abandonment, Lost excels in bringing the “lost-at-sea” trope to the small screen and expanding on it with supernatural themes, leaving viewers to embark on a whirlwind journey with a group of castaways and learn as they learn what is really going on across the island.