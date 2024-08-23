Stanley Kubrick is widely regarded to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all-time, and for good reason. In addition to directing some of the greatest films ever made, Kubrick helped to identify the foundations of many of the most important cinematic genres; science fiction storytelling was never as bold as it was in 2001: A Space Odyssey, horror was never quite as frightening as it was in The Shining, epics were never as grandiose as Barry Lyndon, satires were never quite as relevant as Dr. Strangelove (Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb), and erotic thrillers were never quite as bold as Eyes Wide Shut.

Although he only ended up directing thirteen films over the course of his career, Kubrick influenced the ways in which many of the greatest filmmakers chose to conduct their filmographies. Here are the ten best non-Kubrick films to watch if you like Stanley Kubrick.

10 ‘Klute’ (1971)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

Image via Warner Bros.

Klute was a bold reinvention of the neo-noir crime thriller genre that Kubrick had helped to create with his classic film The Killing, and served as the breakout film in Alan J. Pakula’s career as he would go on to make several classics about conspiracies and scandals throughout the 1970s. The film centers on an unusual alliance that is formed between a police investigator (the late great Donald Sutherland) and a prostitute (Jane Fonda) as they help to track down a serial killer that is targeting women.

Klute creates a mood of anxiety and suspense that is similar to what Kubrick creates in many of his classics, most notably The Shining and Eyes Wide Shut. Like many of Kubrick’s best films, Klute is technically a s straightforward drama, but isn't afraid to work in some more objectionable moments of graphic horror.

Watch on Tubi

9 ‘The Offence’ (1973)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Image via United Artists

The Offense is a film that challenges traditional standards of justice and morality in the same way that Kubrick did in his procedural based films like Paths of Glory and Full Metal Jacket. Shortly after exiting the role of 007 in the James Bond franchise, Sean Connery gave one of the best performances of his entire career as a veteran police officer who crosses the line during an interrogation when interviewing a suspected child predator.

Like so many of Kubrick’s best films, The Offense is a film that is intended to get under the audience’s skin by forcing them to step into the shoes of a despicable, and occasionally dangerous character. It’s an act of cinematic bravery that was ahead of its time, and indicates that Sidney Lumet deserves just as much respect as an auteur as Kubrick has earned.

The Offence (1973) Release Date May 11, 1973 Director Sidney Lumet Cast Sean Connery , Trevor Howard , Vivien Merchant , Ian Bannen , Peter Bowles , Derek Newark , Ronald Radd Runtime 112 Minutes Main Genre Crime

Watch on Tubi

8 ‘Sorcerer’ (1977)

Directed by William Friedkin

Image via Universal Pictures

Sorcerer is one of the most extraordinary action films ever made, as William Friedkin risked the lives of his cast and crew when crafting this unusual political thriller. Scale is often the most defining attribute of Kubrick’s work, as classics like Barry Lyndon and Spartacus utilized massive practical sets that showed the importance of building things for real. The emphasis on shooting on location allowed Sorcerer to become a nail-biting thriller that was so much more intense than it would have been otherwise.

Like so many of Kubrick’s best works to date, Sorcerer is a film that has been established as an instant cult classic. While it failed to earn any significant award season traction during its initial run, Sorcerer is widely accepted as an all-time favorite by many of the most talented and successful filmmakers that are working today.

Sorcerer Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 24, 1977 Director William Friedkin Cast Roy Scheider , Bruno Cremer , Francisco Rabal , Ramon Bieri , Amidou Runtime 121 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Walon Green , Georges Arnaud , William Friedkin Expand

7 ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via United Artist

Apocalypse Now peered into the dark side of the Vietnam War in a manner that felt unrivaled, at least until Kubrick developed his own thesis on the unjust conflict with his 1987 masterpiece Full Metal Jacket. Both films were highly critical of the role that the American military played during the operation, and specifically called out those in positions of authority for encouraging the men under their command to act more violently when dealing with native people.

Both Apocalypse Now and Full Metal Jacket are uniquely structured so that the audience is always on their toes, as there is a certain level of ambiguity in both stories when it comes to how the protagonist is intended to be. Both films are also known for their unusual needle drops, as the use of general “feel good” music to underscore moments of shocking violence only ends up making them more disturbing.

6 ‘Twelve Monkeys’ (1995)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

Image via Universal Studios

Twelve Monkeys is a bold and imaginative work of science fiction that showed that Terry Gilliam had long since surpassed his roots as a member of the Monty Python comedy group and was worthy of being hailed as a filmmaker of Kubrick’s caliber. The twisty time travel storyline is just as visually stimulating as 2001: A Space Odyssey, and makes as many bold predictions about what the not-so-distant future will look like as A Clockwork Orange.

Kubrick is often not given enough credit for how funny his films actually are, and Twelve Monkeys indicates that Gilliam was capable of adding dark comedy to otherwise serious films. Much of the humor in Twelve Monkeys can be derived from the strange performance by Brad Pitt, who earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his impressive work in the film.

12 Monkeys Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 5, 1995 Director Terry Gilliam Cast Joseph Melito , Bruce Willis , Jon Seda , Michael Chance , Vernon Campbell , H. Michael Walls Runtime 129 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘Donnie Darko’ (2001)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Image via Newmarket Films

Donnie Darko is a film that demands multiple viewings to completely understand, as Richard Kelly’s densely packed science fiction coming-of-age story is layered with many philosophical, spiritual, and predictive undertones. Kubrick fans understand just how much a film can be improved upon by watching it a second time, as classics like Eyes Wide Shut and 2001: A Space Odyssey are so packed with latent details and secret interpretations that it is nearly impossible to understand the totality of Kubrick’s vision after only one sitting.

Donnie Darko is richly satirical, unsettling in its approach, and ambiguous in its ending, representing one of the few American independent films that had the ambitions of taking Kubrick’s non traditional approach to narrative structure and thematic depth. Like so many of Kubrick’s best, Donnie Darko earned an instant cult fanbase that has been growing strong ever since its initial release.

Donnie Darko Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 26, 2001 Director Richard Kelly Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Holmes Osborne , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Daveigh Chase , Mary McDonnell , James Duval Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Drama

4 ‘Vanilla Sky’ (2001)

Directed by Cameron Crowe

Vanilla Sky is a bizarre film that never truly defines itself as just one genre; there are elements of comic satire, romantic drama, psychological thriller, and outright horror within what is easily the most ambitious film of Cameron Crowe’s career thus far. Although Crowe has proven to have an aptitude for making light, entertaining crowd pleasers like Jerry Maguire and Almost Famous, Vanilla Sky represented a chance for him to try out a Kubrickian approach to storytelling.

Like so many of Kubrick’s best films, Vanilla Sky has been remastered and improved upon through a director’s cut that includes several different alternate endings. While fans of the film are split on which version is in fact the best, Kubrick fans tend to agree that having an ambiguous ending can often work in a film’s favor if it wants to truly be remembered.

Watch on Paramount Plus

3 ‘Under the Skin’ (2014)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Image via A24.

Under the Skin is perhaps the boldest science fiction film that has been made since 2001: A Space Odyssey, as Jonathan Glazer was clearly inspired by Kubrick in making a complex analysis of human nature from the perspective of an alien visitor. Under the Skin is a film that may be easy to dismiss as “pretentious” by those not well-versed in arthouse cinema, but has been highly praised by Kubrick fans for its effective use of body horror and thematic parallels to the immigrant experience.

Kubrick films are well-known for closing on a high note, and Under the Skin features a very dark ending that completely changes the tone of the film. Although it's safe to say that mainstream cinema has gotten much less experimental than it was when Kubrick was actively working, Under the Skin indicates that there is still room for boldness in the independent scene.

Under the Skin Release Date March 14, 2014 Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Jeremy McWilliams , Lynsey Taylor Mackay , Dougie McConnell , Kevin McAlinden , D. Meade , Andrew Gorman , Scarlett Johansson Runtime 108 Main Genre Sci-Fi

Rent on Amazon

2 ‘A Ghost Story’ (2017)

Directed by David Lowery

Image via A24

A Ghost Story is a profound piece of non-linear storytelling that reflects on the totality of human existence in the same way that 2001: A Space Odyssey does. However, it’s also a film that digs into the intimacies of human relationships in a manner similar to Eyes Wide Shut, and includes jaw dropping visual setpieces worthy of those in Barry Lyndon.

Director David Lowery is perhaps the closest filmmaking has gotten to a modern Kubrick, as he has shown a willingness to tackle human drama while pushing the technical aspects of his films to their limits. Although Lowery delivered excellent work with Pete’s Dragon, The Green Knight, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, and The Old Man & The Gun, A Ghost Story is the most profound, moving, and technically proficient film that he has made thus far in his very impressive career.

A Ghost Story Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 24, 2017 Director David Lowery Cast Rooney Mara , Casey Affleck Runtime 87 mins Main Genre Drama Writers David Lowery Expand

1 ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ (2020)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman

Image via Netflix

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a deeply unsettling psychological thriller with aspects of dark comedy that has the ability to get under the viewers’ skin in the same way that A Clockwork Orange or Lolita did. Although it's perhaps not as complicated as some may have imagined, as there are very clear indications as to which parts are intended to be fantasy, I’m Thinking of Ending Things showed an ability to generate discourse in a way that few non-Kubrick films have.

Charlie Kaufman is a filmmaker who is often unafraid to ruffle feathers, and his analysis of toxic masculinity in I’m Thinking of Ending Things was certain to make some viewers uncomfortable. If there’s anything that Kubrick fans have learned, it is that great films are often divisive when they are initially released, and only gradually get the respect that they deserve.

KEEP READING: Every Jack Ryan Movie, Ranked By Rewatchability