Back in the days of its inception, cinema was little more than a circus trick. It was through several years and several filmmakers from several countries that the medium evolved into an art form — and not just any art form, but a storytelling one. From that point, the general grammar and syntax of cinematic stories started evolving. Eventually, filmmakers found a new way to tell stories: the non-linear narrative.

While most films follow a specific sequence of events in chronological order, these are movies that throw the laws of time out the window. After all, toying with the progression of time is one of the elements that make cinema unique. Whether they jump between the present and flashbacks, or convey their narrative in reverse-chronological order, or just move between different moments in time, movies with non-linear narratives can be some of the best of all time.

10 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Directed by Michel Gondry

Every movie fan loves a good romantic film that will make them go to bed with a smile on their faces. However, every now and then, it's good to mix it up by watching an emotional breakup movie that should be enough to leave anyone ugly-crying. For that, there's no better choice than Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, about a man who decides to undergo a procedure to erase his ex from his memories after he finds out that she did the same with her memories of him.

Kate Winslet is electrifying, and Jim Carrey delivers one of the best-ever dramatic performances by a comedic actor. But the cast isn't all that Eternal Sunshine has going for it. Michel Gondry's surrealist, dream-like direction is paired wonderfully with one of Charlie Kaufman's best scripts, delivering a movie that perfectly captures the elusive nature of memories and the bizarre nature of romantic love.

9 'Arrival' (2016)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Nowadays, Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has more than cemented his place as one of the best sci-fi directors Hollywood currently has, but that wasn't always the case. He earned that title back in 2016, when he released his first outing in the genre: Arrival. Based on a novella by Ted Chiang, it's about a linguist tasked with leading a team of researchers when mysterious alien spaceships touch down around the globe. With nations on the verge of global war, she must find a way to communicate with these strange visitors.

Sometimes in alien invasion movies, aliens come in peace, and there are very few films in that subgenre as good as Arrival. It has beautiful visuals, a script as moving as it is intellectually provocative, and the way it plays with time toward its third act gives one of the most brilliant ending plot twists 21st-century cinema has seen thus far.

8 'Amores Perros' (2000)

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu

4-time Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñárritu is one of the best Mexican filmmakers working in Hollywood today, but back in the early days of his career in his home country, he delivered one of the best feature debuts of any director in history: Amores Perros, a Pulp Fiction-inspired drama that interweaves the stories of an amateur dog trainer, a model, and a derelict hitman as they all find their lives transformed by a car crash in the heart of Mexico City.

Emotionally devastating and capable of keeping tensions high for a whopping 2-and-a-half hours of runtime, Amores Perros finds in dogs a symbol of loyalty, love, and identity. The way the different stories (populated by some truly fascinating characters) interconnect narratively is admirable enough, but the way Iñárritu keeps them bound tightly together thematically is even more worthy of praise.

7 'The Killing' (1956)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Praised by many as the single greatest filmmaker of all time, Stanley Kubrick should need no introduction. But while his best-known masterworks, from 2001: A Space Odyssey to The Shining, are among the most popular films ever made, there's one gem early in his filmography that deserves a lot more recognition from the general public: The Killing. This heist noir follows a crook as he assembles a team to execute a daring racetrack robbery.

Through its groundbreaking non-linear narrative, The Killing changed both heist films and film noir forever. Its surprisingly steady pacing and tight script, combined with the unique voice that would soon after turn Kubrick into the celebrated master that he's remembered as today, the film proved to be a gargantuan improvement over Kubrick's abysmal early efforts.

6 'Mulholland Dr.' (2001)

Directed by David Lynch

As one of the main institutions who defined surrealism in film, the great David Lynch has made many of what arthouse cinema fans would call the best mind-bending movies of all time. His magnum opus is arguably the Oscar-nominated Mulholland Dr., about a woman who's rendered amnesiac after a crash on Mulholland Drive. She and an aspiring actress search for clues about who she really is across Hollywood, as dreams and reality start crumbling and melding together.

During its first hour or so, Mulholland Dr. may seem like the cheesy work of an amateurish director. It's after Lynch starts to reveal what's behind the curtain that things start coming together and the film's fragmented narrative starts making less and less sense (in a good, traditionally Lynchian way, of course). This is one of those films that one wants to go into as blind as possible, since the many shocks that lie in wait make the experience atmospheric, engrossing, and absolutely unforgettable.

5 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Following the release of Pulp Fiction in 1994, a wave of films imitating its parallel-storyline structure started to come out — including Iñárritu's Amores Perros. This is one of the most influential of the '90s, and it lives up to its reputation. It's a dark comedy about the lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner robbers who intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption.

It's largely thanks to the masterpiece that is Pulp Fiction that Tarantino tends to be recognized as one of the best screenwriters of all time. With a star-studded cast, four equally gripping tales full of Tarantino's idiosyncrasies, and themes of the ambiguity of goodness and the cacophony of fate, the film shows the auteur at the top of his game. It's thrilling, it's dramatic, and it has several of the most iconic scenes in American movie history.

4 'Rashomon' (1950)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Akira Kurosawa was not only the greatest Japanese filmmaker who ever lived, but one of the greatest worldwide. A master of his craft, he made numerous revolutionary works of art over the course of his career — among them, the masterful Rashomon. In it, the rape of a bride and the murder of her samurai husband are recounted from the different perspectives of a bandit, a woodcutter, the samurai's ghost, and the bride.

This brilliant crime drama, one of the best arthouse mystery movies of all time, gave birth to the "Rashomon effect", an instance when the same event is recounted in many contradicting ways, used across storytelling media and even in courts. This powerful technique may sound like a gimmick, but Kurosawa's different ways of telling the same story over and over again make for one of the tensest, most philosophically fascinating dramas in the history of cinema.

3 'Memento' (2000)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Though he may be a huge blockbuster director today, Christopher Nolan was once an up-and-coming virtuoso from the indie scene. Since those days, it was evident just how much talent he had in him. After all, it takes a truly special director to make a sophomore film as outstanding as Memento. In it, no one can be trusted. Told in reverse chronological order (with key moments of exposition in regular chronological order interspersed in the narrative), it's the story of Leonard. He's an insurance investigator suffering from short-term memory loss, using notes and tattoos to track down the man who killed his wife, which is the last thing he remembers.

There are some who would go so far as to call Memento its director's best work, and no one would blame them. Its unique sequence of events may be a little disorienting at first, but once one gets the hang of it, it greatly boosts the power of this riveting tale about the lengths people will go to in order to give their lives some semblance of meaning. With a potent Guy Pearce performance in the lead and some of the most brilliant writing and editing in Nolan's filmography, Memento is an all-timer without equal.

2 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Directed by Orson Welles

Referred to by some as the single greatest American masterpiece cinema has ever seen, Citizen Kane is framed as a reporter's investigation into the life of magnate Charles Foster Kane, in an attempt to unscramble the meaning of his dying words: "Rosebud." It's nearly impossible to believe that this was Orson Welles's debut, but that it indeed was. Revolutionary then and hyper-influential now, it's a timeless work of art that's sure to remain high on its pedestal for as long as this beautiful medium exists.

Welles is next to flawless in his triple-threat role as star, writer, and director, delivering the most structurally, thematically, and aesthetically perfect character study that one could imagine. As one of the few 1940s films that are genuinely without fault from start to finish, it's a masterclass in how a story told out of sequential order results in an even more hard-hitting experience than it could have ever been otherwise.

1 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola