The ever-entertaining Marvel Cinematic Universe may be the leading superhero franchise in cinema, but Marvel movies haven't always been under the control of Marvel Studios (some still aren't). Back in the day, Marvel's properties were spread across multiple studios, resulting in a lot of films that had very different creative directions, tones, and approaches compared to the MCU.

Whether they were part of the Fox Marvel universe or from Marvel Animation, a few projects from the brand have seemingly been lost to time in the eyes of the masses. It makes sense that some of these forgotten efforts disappeared, while others deserve to be remembered and are of very good quality; projects from Marvel Animation are especially worthy of attention.

10 'Elektra' (2005)

Directed by Rob Bowman

Many have no clue that Elektra was even made, and that's probably for the best. This movie is a case in which being forgotten or not known is a good thing, especially because its quality is truly dismal. It was, and still is, derided by both critics and audiences. The film came back to prominence thanks to Jennifer Garner's appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, but that doesn't change that those who now know about it only do because they sought it out because no one saw this movie in theaters.

Its lack of acknowledgment from Marvel, Fox, and the cast and crew behind the movie means that those who made it want people to forget about it as well. It's surprising that Elektra even got made in the first place, given the fact that its predecessor, Daredevil, wasn't received very well received.

9 'The Punisher' (2004)

Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh

While he's currently most well-known for Jon Benthal's iteration of the character in the Daredevil Netflix series and upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, there was a previous version of the Punisher that actually went to theaters. In 2004, Thomas Jane stepped into the Punisher's shoes and brought the iconic Frank Castle to the big screen in one of the worst R-rated superhero movies.

The Punisher isn't necessarily a terrible film so much as a forgettable one, which explains why it doesn't get brought up much in the modern day. While Thomas Jane is a great performer in the role, the movie itself simply doesn't have a lot to keep it memorable. However, it does have a niche fan base that really loves it, which speaks to the fact that it's not a horrible movie.

8 'Ghost Rider' (2007)

Directed by Mark Steven Johnson

Anyone who's a fan of his work will know that Nicolas Cage is no stranger to superhero cinema. His first foray into the genre was the one and only Ghost Rider, a character that many were surprised was brought to film in the first place. He's not a universally known hero like Spider-Man, which has probably led many to let this movie fall to the back of their minds. Still, many hope Ghost Rider makes his way to the MCU, especially now that the universe is expanding more than ever.

Ghost Rider is a really cool character, though, so while the film isn't perfect, it is a bit disappointing that the masses have seemingly forgotten it. However, people's memory loss regarding this film may stop soon, as the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars will open the door for many characters to potentially return, including Cage's underappreciated rider.

7 'Daredevil' (2003)

Directed by Mark Steven Johnson

Before he made Ghost Rider, Mark Steven Johnson directed Ben Affleck's first jump into superhero content, Daredevil. While it's a bit more known than other Marvel films lost to time, it's still often thrown to the wayside, especially given the fact that a more successful and higher-quality adaption appeared more recently on Netflix.

It does have a bit of a spot in meme culture, though, especially thanks to its painfully millennial, Evanescence-filled soundtrack. The most notable decision was to include "Bring Me to Life," which already had its humorous spot on the internet. While it's not completely forgotten by the public, 2003's Daredevil lost its higher spot in the general consciousness as a greater iteration has all but replaced it.

6 'The Invincible Iron Man' (2007)

Directed by Patrick Archibald, Jay Olivia & Frank Paur

There was an era in the early 2000s in which Marvel Animation was pumping out a lot of animated film adaptions of their characters. While they eventually gave up on creating these, they got a good handful out that never truly made an impression on the public, including an Iron Man movie that came out before the one that began the MCU.

The Invincible Iron Man was widely considered mediocre, and the terribly rough CGI used for the Iron Man suits of armor didn't make it any better. If the project had any sort of presence in contemporary media, it was squashed only one year later when the 2008 live-action adaptation was released. Thankfully, this didn't make any kind of impression on the general audience regarding the character of Iron Man, or maybe it wouldn't have been as successful as it was.

5 'Iron Man and Captain America: Heroes United' (2014)

Directed by Leo Riley

After the massive success that was 2012's The Avengers, Marvel Animation decided to bring the two leaders of the MCU team into another team-up film together. The fully CGI film Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United brought the two icons together as two of their enemies, Red Skull (Liam O'Brien) and Taskmaster (Clancy Brown), as they aim to destroy the world.

Sadly, the film was received quite negatively by critics and had only mixed reviews from audiences. The animation and overall CG style are some of the biggest weaknesses, being choppy at times and poor-quality 3D models. One would think that if they were going to make a film to capitalize on the success of such a big movie, they'd put more effort and budget into production. Maybe this one is worth forgetting.

4 'Planet Hulk' (2010)

Directed by Sam Liu

The Planet Hulk storyline in the comic books is one of the most beloved among the fans. Thus, an animated adaptation was sure to excite everyone. Sadly, it received mixed reviews, which can arguably be worse for a film's ability to be memorable. If a project is super bad, it'll be infamous, and if it's excellent, people are bound to remember it. But, if a project feels simply "meh," it's very easy to forget.

This is the unfortunate case with Planet Hulk, which feels like it's doing the bare minimum to get to the end. Voice performances are very well done, but the visuals are lacking, especially when it comes to action sequences. Thankfully, this iconic story was redeemed by Thor: Ragnarok, which also may have pushed this animation iteration into outright oblivion.