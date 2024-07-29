The Big Picture The new Mexican comedy-thriller 'Non Negotiable' is now the most-watched foreign language film and the fifth most-watched film overall on Netflix.

Mauricio Ochmann leads the film as a hostage negotiator trying to save his wife and the Mexican president from a tense situation.

Directed by Juan Taratuto with an original concept by Alejandro De Grazia, the film has drawn a lot of eyes since arriving last Friday.

Taratuto's feature is billed as one part relationship drama and one part humorous thriller, showing both the life and work of skilled negotiator Alan Binder (Ochmann). He's quickly heading toward divorce after years of putting fieldwork before his family, though both elements of his life collide when he gets called in to speak with a criminal who makes things personal. Not only does he take the Mexican president hostage, but Binder's wife as well. The mediation skills that once threatened his marriage are now his only way to potentially save it, assuming his wife gets out alive.

Ochmann is a telenovela sensation in Mexico with roles in El Señor de los Cielos, Amarte Asi, and Victorinos, among others. He's not a complete unknown to U.S. audiences, however, as he's previously enjoyed a small role in Kevin Costner's 1999 romantic drama Message in a Bottle. Joining him in Non Negotiable is an ensemble featuring Tato Alexander as his wife Victoria and Enoc Leaño as President Francisco Araiza alongside Gonzalo Vega Jr., Leonardo Ortizgris, Claudette Maillé, and Cristina Michaus.

Netflix Has Found Plenty of Success in the Comedy Thriller Genre

Mixing comedy and thrills has been wildly successful for Netflix over the years, whether in an original project or in a title they'd acquired the streaming rights to. Most recently, the Glen Powell and Adria Arjona-led Hit Man from Richard Linklater comes to mind, as it skyrocketed up the streamer's charts with plenty of laughs around Powell's myriad of disguises while still providing a thrilling tale about trying to get Arjona's character out of a bad situation. The platform also plays host to other acclaimed films providing a similar thriller comedy edge, like Macon Blair's I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore and the Rosamund Pike-led I Care a Lot, though Non Negotiable brings a unique concept to the table that viewers are gravitating toward.

