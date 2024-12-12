It’s been a good time recently to be a Liam Neeson fan with a Netflix subscription; one of his most underrated action movies, Run All Night, recently debuted on the platform and made a quick run to the top 10. However, along with this good news also comes the announcement that two of Neeson’s other movies, Cold Pursuit and Non-Stop, will both leave the streamer on December 31, leaving only Run All Night, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and Made in Italy as the only Liam Neeson movies remaining on Netflix. New streaming homes for Cold Pursuit and Non-Stop have not yet been announced, but both films earned a score of over 62% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, impressive considering reviewers are often harsher on action movies than many feel they should be.

Non-Stop also stars Julianne Moore and Scoot McNairy, and the film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Collet-Serra also teamed up with Neeson in 2011 for Unknown, the action thriller that also stars Diane Kruger and Mad Men veteran January Jones. Cold Pursuit is a more recent Liam Neeson entry, released in 2019. The film also stars Laura Dern and was written by Frank Baldwin and directed by Hans Petter Moland. Moland worked with Neeson earlier this year for Absolution, the gangster crime thriller that also stars Ron Pearlman and is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Moland is also known for his work on A Somewhat Gentle Man, the 2010 dark comedy/drama starring Emmy nominee Stellan Skarsgård. He also reunited with Skarsgård in 2014 on In Order of Disappearance, an action thriller streaming on Roku.

What Else Is Leaving Netflix in December?

As the year draws to a close, Netflix is booting major movies from several big actors off the platform at the end of the month. Fans of Jason Statham are being dealt a major blow, as the only two movies he has on Netflix, The Mechanic and Redemption, will both depart the platform on December 31. Denzel Washington also has three movies leaving Netflix, the first being Safe House, his action thriller with Ryan Reynolds. 2 Guns and American Gangster are also leaving Netflix on December 31, the former being a comic book adaptation team-up with Mark Wahlberg and the latter a crime thriller with Russell Crowe.

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Cold Pursuit and Non-Stop before they leave Netflix on December 31.

