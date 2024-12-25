Liam Neeson fans might want to grab some popcorn and schedule a viewing party soon because his high-octane thriller Non-Stop is officially leaving Netflix on January 1, 2025, which is a disappointing way to bring in the new year! Released in 2014, Non-Stop follows Neeson as Bill Marks, a troubled U.S. Air Marshal caught in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse aboard a transatlantic flight. After receiving anonymous texts demanding $150 million in ransom, Marks must unravel the mystery of who’s behind the plot while protecting the passengers on a plane that seems destined for disaster.

The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (who also directed Neeson in the thriller The Commuter), and stars the likes of Julianne Moore, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy, and Corey Stoll. Non-Stop became a box-office hit, grossing over $222 million worldwide when it was released in theaters. It's another fine addition to Neeson's "geri-action" slate, and it's a tight thriller set on board an increasingly tense flight as Bill Marks' suspicions and paranoia start to get the better of him in his quest to save the passengers.

Is 'Non-Stop' Worth Checking Out?

Collider's B review of the movie praised Neeson's performance, and the casting choices of big stars, all of whom know how to play the film perfectly seriously:

Neeson is just serious enough to make us believe the situation, but not so po-faced that the plot becomes a self-serious chore. It also helps that the cast is packed with real actors, including Julianne Moore, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy, Corey Stoll, Lupita Nyong'o, and Nate Parker. No one is overplaying their part, so they all manage the balance of being just suspicious enough that we can't rule them out entirely as the villain. I don't want to say Non-Stop works much better than it should because it is an interesting story, and it's a good cast. The real question mark was Collet-Serra, and he does a serviceable job of supporting the movie's strongest assets. Ironically, Non-Stop would be a great movie to watch on an airplane. It's distracting, never boring, and enough to hold you over until your reach your final destination and forget about the ride.

Non-Stop is on Netflix for the rest of this month. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Liam Neeson. Jaume Collet-Serra's latest film, Carry-On, is streaming on Netflix now, so check it out.

Watch on Netflix