There are plenty of terrible movies out there. However, even the worst of the worst tend to have at least one or two redeeming qualities. Perhaps it's a solid performance, or strong visuals, or even just an irresistible so-bad-it's-good tone that keeps viewers laughing their way through the torture of watching the film in question.

In those cases, a movie is probably worth watching only once. There's no reason to subject yourself to repeated viewing if the project is underwhelming, nonsensical, or atrocious in more than a few ways. This list will discuss movies that are far from great and should only be watched once for the audience's sake. They might have one or two things that work, but one time is more than enough to fully appreciate them.

10 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' (1966)

Directed by Hal Warren