The Big Picture Noomi Rapace, known for Apple TV's Constellation, will star as Mother Teresa in the upcoming biopic Mother, directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska.

Rapace has appeared in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Prometheus, showcasing her talent in various genres before taking on this iconic role.

Despite being canceled after one season, Constellation received positive reviews.

One of the stars of Apple TV's most mind-bending series of 2024 has inked a deal to star in an intriguing new project. A new report from THR announced that Noomi Rapace will play the legendary Catholic saint Mother Teresa in the upcoming biopic titled Mother. Teona Strugar Mitevska, known for previously directing 21 Days Until the End of the World and The Happiest Man in the World, will helm the film. Mother will follow seven consecutive days in Mother Teresa's life during a crucial moment when she decided to leave behind her family at Loreto Entally convent in Calcutta and start a new order.

Rapace is coming off an impressive performance as Jo Ericcson in Apple TV's Constellation, a multiversal sci-fi series that was canceled after its first season. Constellation also stars Jonathan Banks, best known for playing Mike in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, as well as James D'Arcy, who previously starred alongside Barry Keoghan and Tom Hardy in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Constellation received average reviews, landing at a 71% approval rating from critics and a 63% score from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which leaves viewership concerns as the likely reason for cancellation, considering the creator of Constellation said there were plenty of stories for Season 2 and beyond.

Where Else Have You Seen ‘Mother’ Star Noomi Rapace?

Before her role in Constellation, Rapace was best known for starring in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (which earned her both a BAFTA and Saturn award nomination for her performance) and Prometheus, the Alien prequel film which also stars Michael Fassbender and Charlize Theron. She's also been busy of late, playing a recurring role in the TV series Django, as well as starring in Assassin Club with Henry Golding and Daniela Melchior, and Black Crab from writer/director Adam Berg. There have been plenty of Mother Teresa adaptations over the years, with some creatives opting to tackle the story in the form of biographical documentaries, and others choosing more dramatic retellings. In 2003, Olivia Hussey portrayed the Catholic saint, and then more recently, Ewa Skinibinska played Mother Teresa in the 2010 drama directed by Pawel Sawa. Mitevska has a great partner in Rapace to make her English-language feature film debut with Mother.

No official release date has been announced for Mother. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and check out Rapace in Constellation, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Constellation 8 10 Jo returns to Earth after a disaster in space and discovers that there are missing pieces in her life, so she sets out to expose the truth about the hidden secrets of space travel and recover what she has lost. Cast James D'Arcy Noomi Rapace , Clare-Hope Ashitey , Jonathan Banks Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+

