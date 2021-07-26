A24 has revealed a new Lamb poster on Twitter to announce a new trailer will come out tomorrow, hopefully with a release date attached to it. Lamb is the latest indie horror film acquired by A24, which by now has an excellent reputation of messing up with our heads and giving us delicious nightmares.

The new poster features star Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Prometheus) gently holding a lamb, protected from the cold by a coat. The maternal posture of Rapace teases Lamb’s odd premise, in which a rural couple finds a half-human, half-sheep baby on Christmas Eve. There are still no bigger details about the movie’s plot, but Lamb is being defined as a disturbing experience since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. So, Lamb should be at home in A24’s catalog, which also includes other folkloric horror tales like Robert Eggers’ The Witch and Ari Aster’s Midsommar.

RELATED:‌ Noomi Rapace Leads a Creepy Icelandic Thriller in First Trailer for A24's 'Lamb'

Lamb stars Rapace and Icelandic actors Hilmir Snaer Gu∂nason and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson. The movie is the debut feature of Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson, who wrote the script with Sjón Sigurdsson.

A24 still hasn't set a release date for Lamb, but we might know when the movie is hitting theaters when the new trailer comes out tomorrow. You can check out Lamb’s new poster below while we wait impatiently for the new trailer, which will hopefully reveal some more details about its story:

Here’s Lamb's official plot summary:

A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Julia Ducournau's Palme d'Or-Winning 'Titane' Gets Fall Theatrical Release Date

Share Share Tweet Email

Judy Greer Cast in 'Mabel,' a Movie About a Girl Who Talks to a Potted Plant More Judy Greer is fine by us!

Read Next