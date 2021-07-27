The new folkloric horror flick will be released in theaters on October 8 by A24.

A24 has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming folk horror film Lamb, starring Noomi Rapace, which earned its first premiere at Cannes last month. The Icelandic thriller is already being hailed in early reviews, and since A24 nabbed the U.S. distribution rights, the company has been teasing out more reveals — including a new poster yesterday ahead of the trailer's release. Along with the trailer, A24 has confirmed that the film will be premiering in theaters on October 8.

The film appears to be based on a rather folkloric premise — when a childless couple discovers a strange-looking child in their barn, one that is a cross between sheep and human, what happens when they decide to raise her as their own? And what repercussions will they face when her very existence defies the laws of nature? The result appears to be an unsettling one, and the trailer leans into the atmospheric quality of the story's setting in a way that might just make Lamb a must-see for horror fans.

Lamb stars Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) alongside Icelandic actors Hilmir Snaer Gu∂nason (The Seagull's Laughter), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (The Witcher), and Ingvar Sigurðsson (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Zack Snyder's Justice League). The project hails from Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson, who has writing credit on the script along with Sjón (The Northman).

Lamb will now premiere in theaters on October 8.

Here's the official synopsis for Lamb:

A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson.

